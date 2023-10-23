Casemiro: Hugely-damaging Man Utd ‘regret’ claims emerge as major U-turn sees Ten Hag target £61m replacement

Manchester United midfielder Casemiro regrets ever signing for the club with Erik ten Hag already planning for life after the Brazilian, according to a worrying new report.

The Red Devils brought the 31-year-old to Old Trafford in summer 2022, with Manchester United striking a huge £70m deal with Real Madrid for his services. Although he wasn’t their first-choice signing – United had previously spent weeks chasing Frenkie de Jong before then turning their attention to Adrien Rabiot – the Brazilian has shown his class and proved an excellent addition in their engine room.

And while three red cards for the club have blotted his copybook, the 11 goals in 62 appearances he has scored for United have shown a side to his game that many perhaps did not expect when he first arrived at Old Trafford.

One of those goals came in the Carabao Cup final as United beat Newcastle 2-0 to lift their first piece of silverware in six seasons. For a player used to winning multiple titles at Real Madrid, Casemiro will have seen that trophy – together with their third-placed finish and return to the Champions League – as the first step towards restoring the club to greatness.

However, this season for United has not gone to plan so far. A narrow 2-1 win at basement boys Sheffield United may have been deserved; but that was only the club’s fifth Premier League win of the season, with four defeats so far – coupled with successive losses in the Champions League – contributing to the club’s worst start to a campaign since 1986.

Now, in the wake of that terrible start to the season, damaging claims have been made in Spain suggesting Casemiro regrets joining United in the first place.

Agent responds to claims Casemiro is not happy at Man Utd

Indeed, the midfielder has suffered a loss of form this season which threatens to jeopardise his status as first-choice in their midfield. And while an ankle injury sidelined him from the win at Bramall Lane, Ten Hag was said to be impressed by the partnership of Scott McTominay and Sofyan Amrabat at the base of midfield.

As such, the pair are expected to get the nod to carry on in the engine room in Tuesday night’s must-win UCL clash against FC Copenhagen at Old Trafford.

Furthermore, with Mason Mount and young star Kobbie Mainoo, once he returns to fitness, putting further pressure on Casemiro, it’s reported by Nacional that the 73-times capped midfielder rues ever signing for the Red Devils in the first place.

And speculation that Casemiro could look to leave United in 2024 is starting to gather momentum as a result. That said, his agent Oscar Ribot, whose Best of You agency acts on behalf of Casemiro, has already looked to get ahead of the curve and recently insisted to The Guardian that his client remains happy at Old Trafford.

“Case[miro] has signed for four years plus one. He’s come to win titles; this month has been hard, but there’s nothing else on his mind.”

Ten Hag eyes Joao Neves as new Man Utd signing

However, it also emerged over the weekend that United have begun to draw up a list of potential replacements should Casemiro depart either in January, or perhaps more likely, next summer.

To that end, it was claimed on Sunday they are exploring a £61m deal to sign Benfica’s Joao Neves, who is viewed by Ten Hag as an ideal long-term successor regardless of whether Casemiro stays beyond this season anyway.

The 19-year-old recently earned his first cap for Portugal and made 17 appearances last season as Benfica won the Primeira Liga title. Now a regular in the side, he has appeared 10 times this season, with his defensive work in the engine room drawing admiring glances from the Red Devils.

Indeed, his big break in the side came once Chelsea had prised away Enzo Fernandez in a then British record £106.7m deal with the development of Neves seen as a big factor in their decision to agree to the sale.

Now United are ready to step up that hunt for Neves in 2024 with Ten Hag hoping to bring him to Old Trafford in either of the next two transfer windows.

Neves is contracted to Benfica until 2028 with the exit clause in his deal reportedly set at €120m (£104.4m). However, it is believed an offer worth €70m (£61m) will convince them to sell.

