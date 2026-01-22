Manchester United are reportedly ready to open talks with a Kobbie Mainoo over a new contract at Old Trafford, just a matter of weeks after an exit had looked on the cards under Ruben Amorim, while the Red Devils are also being tipped to make a spectacular midfielder swoop.

United’s midfield rebuild looks like it’s taking shape following the news that Casemiro will be released at the end of his contract this summer, in addition to the number of top targets that keep being linked with a switch to the club.

And now fresh news on what appears to be a complete U-turn over Mainoo’s long-term future at Man Utd appears to suggest a change in direction in how they see their engine room lining up going forward.

Mainoo and Man Utd now in sync over future

As our very own Graeme Bailey reported earlier this week, Mainoo himself has made it very clear he’s more than happy to remain at the club now that Michael Carrick has taken the interim reins.

Now Sky Sports are stating that United are preparing to begin negotiations with Mainoo over a new contract at Old Trafford, especially with Casemiro’s player-topping salary coming off the books in the summer.

The report claims that United have made contact with Mainoo’s representatives to begin discussions, in a move that will bring him in line with his team-mates in terms of salary.

The talented 20-year-old is known to be one of the lowest earners in the first-team squad at Old Trafford, but now looks set to be rewarded after breaking back into the starting XI under Carrick.

Mainoo was limited to just one start under Ruben Amorim before the Portuguese was sacked this month and had been seeking a loan exit, with Italian giants Napoli the frontrunner for his signature.

That request was ultimately turned down by the club, and with Amorim now gone, Mainoo has started United’s last two games and was outstanding alongside Casemiro in the Manchester derby win last weekend.

He is expected to be given the nod again when United head to league leaders Arsenal this coming Sunday, in what will be another test of Carrick’s credentials for the permanent job.

Spectacular midfielder bid lodged

A rather speculative report in the Spanish media claims that Man Utd have made an offer to a Real Madrid superstar to bring him to Old Trafford, but TEAMtalk outlines the reasons why such a deal is unlikely to happen.

It’s no secret that United are on the hunt for a new dominant central midfielder, with our sources previously revealing their strong interest in the likes of Adam Wharton, Elliot Anderson and Carlos Baleba, while moves for Ruben Neves and Joao Gomes can also not be ruled out.

One of their more ambitous targets, however, is Real star Federico Valverde. Indeed, back in November, Spanish news outlet E-Noticies reported that the Red Devils were ‘planning to submit an offer that would exceed €120million (£104.5m, $140.3m)’ for Valverde.

A report from The Mirror then backed that up by stating that the player himself was considering an Old Trafford switch. And now, E-Noticies, has added to the speculation by reporting that an offer has been lodged with Real for the Uruguay international.

The report adds that United have ‘put on the table’ for Valverde, who is not happy with his current role at Madrid and has told Los Blancos that ‘he needs a project that trusts him as a complete midfielder, with stripes and real responsibility in the game’.

All this sounds phenomenal from a United standpoint, but it must be pointed out that E-Noticies is a Catalan media outlet and it’s highly unlikely that anyone close to the Madrid star would disclose such sensitive information to them, given the intense rivalry between Los Blancos and Barcelona.

And, while Valverde continues to be linked with United, those links must be treated with extreme caution, given the sheer nature of where they have come from.

Man Utd switch focus to another West Ham star

Just days after being linked with West Ham midfielder Lucas Paqueta, United interim manager Michael Carrick is now said to be keen on bringing another Hammers star to Old Trafford, with a report revealing his plan to pair him with Kobbie Mainoo in midfield.

A report from Sports Boom claims that the performances of Mateus Fernandes have ‘captured the attention’ of United, despite the London Stadium outfit struggling at the wrong end of the table.

The report adds that Fernandes is ‘viewed as the ideal candidate’ for a tactical evolution’ in United’s midfield, a position that Carrick knows very well from his outstanding playing days.

It’s been claimed, meanwhile, that West Ham are ready to cash in on Fernandes in the January transfer window, despite the threat of relegation that is lingering over the club.

Reports also claim there is a ‘hidden clause’ in Fernandes’ contract, news that has also interested Manchester City. However, there is no mention of the value of that clause, arguably because West Ham are hoping that higher bids come in for the player.

The 21-year-old has made 19 starts and one substitute appearance in the Premier League for West Ham so far this season, scoring two goals and providing two assists in the process.

Anderson snub; potentially bad Hojlund news

Manchester United have suffered a huge blow in their quest to bring Elliot Anderson to Old Trafford, with a report revealing how the Nottingham Forest midfielder feels about a potential move to Manchester City.

Meanwhile, Rasmus Hojlund appears to have found his footballing home at Napoli, with sources indicating he is ready to call time on his Manchester United career and commit to the Italian club, but this could ultimately be bad news for the Red Devils.

Finally, United and Liverpool have failed in their quest to bring Yisa Alao to Old Trafford and Anfield, respectively, with Fabrizio Romano revealing that Chelsea have agreed a deal with Sheffield Wednesday for the left-back.