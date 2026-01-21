Manchester United midfielder Casemiro finds himself at a crossroads in his career, as his contract at Old Trafford winds down and multiple clubs look to sign him this summer.

Sources close to the club indicate that the 33-year-old is genuinely content at Old Trafford, relishing his role in the squad despite criticism and fluctuating form.

Having joined from Real Madrid in 2022 for a hefty £70million, Casemiro has been through periods of disappointing form but is a linchpin in United’s midfield, bringing steel and experience that helped secure the Carabao Cup and FA Cup triumphs.

Sources confirm he is keen to extend his stay at United, and this is due to the fact he is enjoying his time at the club, where he has become a respected figure among teammates and fans alike and one of the club’s senior voices.

However, the path to a renewal is not easy. Casemiro’s current deal, which runs until the summer, commands a huge weekly wage of around £350,000 – the highest at the club.

United’s board, under the influence of new co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe and his INEOS group, is keen to overhaul the wage structure and lower the average squad age.

Their aim is to bring much needed sustainability and youth development, and making long-term commitments to veterans like Casemiro is not part of their plan. Sources suggest any extension offer would likely be short-term, perhaps a one-year deal, but with significantly reduced wages.

Casemiro generating interest amid contract dilemma

Adding to the uncertainty surrounding Casemiro is substantial interest from abroad. Clubs in Major League Soccer (MLS) view Casemiro as a marquee signing capable of boosting their global appeal, while European sides seek his proven pedigree in competitive leagues.

Additionally, lucrative proposals from Saudi Arabia’s Pro League have been offered and these are sums that United cannot match.

Yet, the Brazilian international remains open to negotiations, prioritising stability and familiarity over any major moves if United presents a viable proposal.

As the end of his deal comes close, Casemiro’s future will test United’s balancing act between sentiment and the new direction they want to take.

It’s important to know that Casemiro is hugely admired within United and his leadership is seen as invaluable in the dressing room, but he must accept a significant pay cut to remain at Old Trafford.

Meanwhile, we have revealed that Harry Maguire is in a similar situation to Casemiro’s, with United weighing up extending his contract, with his current deal expiring in the summer.

The 32-year-old is trusted by Michael Carrick and a one-year extension offer is being considered by the club, but INEOS’ focus on reducing the squad age means his future is uncertain.

In other news, we understand Crystal Palace have accepted that Adam Wharton will almost certainly leave at the end of the season, and he remains at the top of United’s shortlist.

Tottenham, Liverpool, Newcastle and Aston Villa are all keen on the talented 21-year-old, who is valued at around £65million.

