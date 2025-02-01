Ruben Amorim has made it clear that he does not want Marcus Rashford and Casemiro in his Manchester United squad, with a report claiming what the Premier League club’s board plans to do about the two players now.

With the winter transfer window set to close next week, Amorim is looking to get rid of the Man Utd players who are not doing enough for him. The Portuguese boss took charge of the Red Devils in November, and he has already identified two senior figures in the club’s dressing room who are of no good to him.

TEAMtalk’s transfer correspondent Fraser Fletcher reported on December 31 that Man Utd co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe was looking to reduce the club’s wage bill, and two of the players that the Premier League giants had been planning to offload are Rashford and Casemiro.

Rashford came through the Man Utd academy to establish himself in the first team, but he has been poor for a while now.

The Red Devils are ready to offload the England international forward if they get offers of £40million and over, according to another of TEAMtalk’s transfer correspondents, Ben Jacobs.

Sources have told TEAMtalk that Casemiro is also a player that Man Utd would be happy to get rid of. The Brazilian cost the Red Devils an initial transfer fee of £60m when they signed him from Real Madrid in the summer of 2022 and has failed to replicate his performances from the Santiago Bernabeu.

Fichajes is now reporting that Amorim personally wants to get rid of Rashford and Casemiro before the January transfer window closes next week.

The Man Utd boss has made it clear to the club’s board that the £100m duo are not in his plans.

The club’s chiefs are now expected to act swiftly and try to offload Rashford and Casemiro in the coming days.

IN-DEPTH ➡️ Who is Mathys Tel? A look at the French teenager’s best qualities and career so far

Man Utd duo Rashford and Casemiro have interest

While Amorim has not been impressed with Rashford and has not been convinced by Casemiro, the two Man Utd players do have interest from other clubs.

Barcelona have been actively trying to do a loan deal for Rashford, with the forward himself open to a move to the Spanish club and is even willing to take a pay cut.

Aston Villa are also now showing interest in the Man Utd forward, with head coach Unai Emery personally keen on him.

Casemiro has interest from AS Roma. The Italian club could lose Leandro Paredes in the final days of the winter transfer window.

The Serie A club have identified Casemiro as a potential replacement and are keen on signing the Brazilian midfielder on a loan deal.

Latest Man Utd news: Mathys Tel boost, Victor Boniface offer

Man Utd have received a major boost in their pursuit of Mathys Tel, with the Bayern Munich striker rejecting the chance to join Tottenham.

Tottenham have been actively trying to sign Tel and had agreed a deal with the Bayern, but the striker has turned down the opportunity to move to Spurs.

Man Utd are among the clubs who are keen on a deal for the youngster, and his stance on Tottenham will come as an encouragement for the Red Devils.

With Victor Boniface seeing his prospective transfer to the Saudi Pro League go up in smoke, the striker is being offered to clubs in England.

Man Utd have been offered the chance to sign the Bayer Leverkusen striker, with the German club open to selling the Nigeria international in the January transfer window.

Arsenal, Tottenham, Chelsea and Aston Villa have also been told that Boniface would be open to joining them.

Meanwhile. Amorim has publicly said that he wants Alejandro Garnacho to stay at Man Utd.

Chelsea are interested in the Argentina international winger, who is also wanted by Serie A club Napoli.

However, Man Utd head coach Amorim has made it clear that the club needs players like Garnacho who has played in the academy and knows what it is all about.

Amorim said: “I want players like Kobbie and Garnacho. The focus is that we have to improve our academy. And you have to bring more [through].

“That is something that all the clubs in England have to take advantage of. The players that come from their academies. To play, to feel the shirt, but also to sell them. So our focus is to bring more [through].”

POLL: When do you think Marcus Rashford will leave Man Utd?