Casemiro next move: Saudi clubs scoff at Man Utd asking price to leave Brazilian in limbo

Casemiro is expected to be sold by Man Utd this summer

Saudi Pro League clubs are reportedly refusing to meet Manchester United’s asking price for Casemiro ahead of the summer transfer window opening.

The 32-year-old Brazilian recently finished his second campaign as a United player but it did not go anywhere near as well as his debut one, with the midfielder coming under fire in a disappointing overall campaign for the Red Devils.

It’s understood that United are open to selling Casemiro this summer, with the Saudi Pro League the most likely destination for the former Real Madrid man.

However, the player himself has not indicated that he is pushing for an Old Trafford exit, despite calls from some pundits that he is now too old to be a quality performer in England’s top flight.

“I feel very well, very well,” Casemiro said. “I’m really well, I feel healthy, with energy and the same mentality I always had.

“I guess people end up talking about the age factor, but it’s been proven. Recently, our friend Thiago Silva, at the age of 39 coming here and showing that, yes, you can play. The previous Ballon d’Or winners were over 34.

“At Man City, there’s Kevin De Bruyne. [Mohamed] Salah at Liverpool. I think age is not an issue, it is not a factor in this, but analysing one’s game and knowing about everything that is happening around the game.

“These are people who analyse football well, who see what’s happening, who know what’s happening, analysing not the age.

“But I’m well, I’m happy, living every day I get to play here. As I usually say, Manchester United gave me what I wanted. This joy of being able to enjoy the game, enjoy the Premier League.

“So, I’m happy to be here at Manchester United and enjoying the game.”

Ratcliffe revamp taking shape at Man Utd

Happy or not, it appears Sir Jim Ratcliffe is ready to cash in on the player as he looks to bring down the overall age of United’s first-team squad.

And, according to multiple reports, United are demanding a £30m fee for the player despite his rather alarming drop in form this term.

Casemiro is also the highest earner at Old Trafford at around £350,000-a-week.

Al-Ahli and Al-Qadisiyah, who won promotion to the Saudi Pro League this season and have already made an offer to make Jose Mourinho their technical director, are known to have registered an interest in signing Casemiro.

However, reports suggest that even the cash-rich Saudi sides are refusing to pay out £30m for a player whose best years are behind him.

Casemiro, who was left out of United’s FA Cup final squad by EriktTen Hag, is now set to hold talks with United’s hierarchy for clarification over his future this summer.

Indeed, United are already known to be searching for his replacement, with Atalanta star Ederson firmly on the club’s radar after starring for the Europa League winners this season.