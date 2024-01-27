Casemiro reveals if he’s actually happy at Man Utd amid persistent Ratcliffe cull warnings

Manchester United midfielder Casemiro has given a hint as to whether or not he would be content to stay at the club after being linked with a move away.

Casemiro’s arrival at Man Utd from Real Madrid in 2022 has been scrutinised by incoming investor Sir Jim Ratcliffe, who will be eager for the club to operate in a different way in the transfer market once he takes charge of their football proceedings.

Man Utd spent significant money on Casemiro despite him being towards the end of his prime. In addition, they handed him a long-term contract that could weigh them down if he starts to decline.

With Ratcliffe clearly not enamoured by the Brazilian midfielder – or at least the circumstances surrounding how he became a Man Utd player – there have been suggestions of a transfer, perhaps to the Saudi Pro League.

Casemiro has been linked with Al-Nassr, where he could reunite with former Real Madrid and Man Utd teammate, Cristiano Ronaldo.

But in an interview with MBC, Casemiro has confirmed he is still happy to be a Man Utd player.

“It’s all amazing,” the 31-year-old said. “Since the first day, I was made to feel very welcome by the club, the players and the fans. I received so much love – on and off the pitch.

“It was a unique and magical experience, and I needed such an experience. I am so happy in Manchester with everything the city and the club offer me.

“I am happy with that and with helping the club improve and get back to the path of achievements. So yeah, I’m happy to play for Manchester United.”

Casemiro clarifies short-term focus

Still tied to terms until 2026 (with the option of an extension into 2027, which will seem almost redundant in the Ratcliffe era) in Manchester, Casemiro has diverted the focus away from his – and United’s – long-term future.

“I’m the kind of person that focuses on short-term goals, as life is full of long-term goals,” he explained. “But I focus on the short-term ones.

“We have to go step by step and continue growing and achieving victories. Last year, we won a trophy [the Carabao Cup] and it’s really important to win trophies.

“I guess, at the beginning, you need a strong base and stability at the club, which is the most important thing, and, afterwards, you will move forward and think of bigger things. That’s why we have to be cautious and patient.”

Casemiro has made 63 appearances for Man Utd so far, including 12 this season (from which he has scored four of his 11 goals for the club).

He has recently returned to the Man Utd bench following an injury lay-off, which had kept him out since October.

