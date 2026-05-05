Casemiro is leaving Man Utd at the end of the season

Manchester United star Casemiro has revealed whether he would be willing to make a U-turn on his Old Trafford future, amid a clamour for him to stay, while the Red Devils are being tipped to sign THREE midfielders this summer.

The Brazilian veteran has had an up-and-down career at United since joining the Premier League giants from Real Madrid back in the summer of 2023.

After some struggles, when he has looked every bit like a player in the twilight of his career, Casemiro has been back at his best this season and has been one of Man Utd‘s top performers – particularly since Michael Carrick took the helm.

Casemiro rates chances of Man Utd U-turn as exit looms

Despite recovering his top form, the 34-year-old has already stated that he will be moving on this summer, with clubs in the MLS showing interest in his services.

There has been a clamour for Man Utd to perform a U-turn, however, and try and convince the experienced midfielder to extend his stay.

Casemiro is having none of it, though, telling an interview with ESPN Brazil: “There’s no possibility of staying one more year.

“It’s leaving through the big door.

“They were four beautiful, wonderful years, and I’m eternally grateful not only to Manchester United, but to the fans. But my cycle ended here.

“I am hoping not to cry on my last day. My wife already cried, when the fans were asking for one more year.

“So, I just want to enjoy all the moments and I will be a United fan for the rest of my life.”

So guess that’s a definite NO then!

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Man Utd target trio of midfield signings

Manchester United are reportedly planning a trio of moves to completely revamp their midfield this summer, with INEOS said to be ready to spend up to £150million in the process.

With Casemiro preparing for his Old Trafford departure, and the increasing likelihood that Manuel Ugarte will also be sold, amid interest from Atletico Madrid, Galatasaray and Napoli, all eyes are on how United will look to strengthen that area of the pitch.

Previous reports have largely focused on United signing two midfielders this summer. However, we revealed in November that three players could arrive to bolster the team’s engine room, which has now been confirmed by the Daily Mail’s United correspondent, Chris Wheeler.

His report states that United are ‘ready to spend £150m on signing three midfielders,’ with £80m allocated for Casemiro’s immediate replacement, which looks increasingly likely to be Brighton’s Carlos Baleba.

While the likes of Elliot Anderson, Sandro Tonali, Aurelien Tchouameni and Adam Wharton have also been in the running to fill that role, it’s £80m Baleba who is regarded as the most attainable.

Wheeler, meanwhile, explains how United will follow up that initial £80m swoop with a second move worth around £40m to replace Ugarte.

The options that ‘fall into that category’ are Mateus Fernandes of West Ham and Bournemouth duo Alex Scott and Tyler Adams.

Finally, it’s claimed that INEOS also have around £20m put aside for a third midfield addition to strengthen their backup options, with Southampton’s Shea Charles a player of interest.

Senior source confirms major Bruno Fernandes interest

A senior journalist has confirmed Galatasaray’s pursuit of Bruno Fernandes ahead of the summer transfer window.

Fernandes has been in sensational form this season, notching eight goals and providing 21 assists in 34 matches, with 20 of those assists coming in the Premier League.

Indeed, the Portugal international has tied with Thierry Henry and Kevin De Bruyne for the assists record in a single campaign, and needs just one more to take the title outright.

However, his contract situation remains up in the air, given that it expires in the summer of 2027 and Fernandes has already admitted he will make a decision on his future after the World Cup.

On April 19, reports in the Turkish press claimed Galatasaray are aiming to make Fernandes their next ‘superstar’ signing and are plotting a ‘daring move’ to prise him out of Old Trafford.

This has now been confirmed by Sky Germany reporter Florian Plettenberg, who states that Galatasaray want to ‘make headlines’ this summer by capturing Fernandes as their new No 10.

The Super Lig leaders have installed Fernandes as their ‘ultimate dream target’ and plan to ‘get in contact with his camp again’, having first done so in January.

However, Galatasaray appreciate it will be an extremely difficult move to pull off, with United planning to ‘banish all uncertainty’ over Fernandes’ future by tying him down to fresh terms, as they did recently with Kobbie Mainoo.

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More Man Utd news: Three-way fight for Leipzig star; big transfer blunder

Liverpool are drawing up an opening offer for a top RB Leipzig midfielder as they look to beat Manchester United and Newcastle to the player.

Elsewhere, Man Utd legend Peter Schmeichel believes his old club are making a big mistake by offloading an ‘absolutely fantastic’ attacking talent in the upcoming summer transfer window.

Finally, well-placed sources within Man Utd have emphatically backed the move to finalise the appointment of Michael Carrick as their next permanent head coach, with eight other contenders now cast aside.