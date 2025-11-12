Fabrizio Romano reveals if Ruben Amorim wants Casemiro to stay at Man Utd and makes ‘many clubs’ claim

Fabrizio Romano has revealed whether or not Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim wants to keep Casemiro at the club, with the transfer guru also backing TEAMtalk’s report about the condition for the Brazil international midfielder to continue at Old Trafford.

Casemiro is out of contract at Man Utd at the end of the season, but the Premier League giants have the option to extend it by another year. The former Real Madrid star did well for Man Utd in the 2022/23 campaign, but his performances since then have not always been great.

However, under Man Utd manager Ruben Amorim this season, Casemiro is back in form and has established himself as a key figure in the team.

The 33-year-old has made nine starts and one substitute appearance in the Premier League for Man Utd this season, scoring three goals and giving one assist in the process.

TEAMtalk’s transfer insider, Dean Jones, reported on October 21 that Man Utd want Casemiro to reduce his salary to continue to play for the club beyond the end of the season.

Casemiro is Man Utd’s highest earner, and the club are not willing to keep him on the same terms.

Fabrizio Romano has backed our report now, with the Italian journalist adding that Amorim would love to continue to work with Casemiro and and also noting that he is in huge demand.

Romano said about Casemiro on his YouTube channel: “Casemiro is working hard and is becoming once again in his career a crucial player for the manager.

“So, in this moment, he is really important for Ruben Amorim, but there will be a conversation about his contract because at the moment, the numbers of his contract, salary is way too high for Manchester United to extend that.

“Or they find a solution on the contract, and this is Casemiro and for Harry Maguire, or the player could leave on a free.

“So, Casemiro always received many proposals, especially from the Middle East, especially from Saudi.

“Casemiro remains a target for many clubs there, but at the moment, it depends on financials, on the salary.

“Casemiro is fully focused on the pitch now, he wants to help Man Utd in this moment, but his situation will depend on the salary.

“Amorim would love to continue with Casemiro, but again, this depends on the salary discussions.”

What Casemiro has said about his Man Utd future

Casemiro was asked in the Brazilian media this week about his stance on his future at Man Utd.

The midfielder told O Globo: “I’m into short-term goals.

“Of course, it’s inevitable to think about being in good shape for a World Cup, but you can’t expect to be in good shape for the World Cup if you’re not doing well at Manchester United.

“For the next call-up, I have to be in good shape. I think day by day: tomorrow I have a good training session, at the weekend I have to play a great game, and so on.”

Man Utd forward Matheus Cunha plays with Casemiro for Brazil, and the Red Devils’ 2025 summer signing recently raved about the veteran midfielder.

Cunha told The Sun about Casemiro: “All the history that he has in the past years was something that is easier to talk about him, you know, how successful he is in football.

“Every day he shows why, how he works and how focused he is in the games, you know, in the training, outside of the pitch, how he talks to you.

“He has the winning mentality and someone with me, amazing, he will try to help me.

“I remember when I was called up in the national team, he was close to me.

“This is very interesting because now we play together and he was already Casemiro, you know, for us, national team.

“He won a lot of things with Real Madrid.

“And of course, to play with him now, we always talk to him and to pick this Casemiro from Real Madrid to United to maybe help him have more titles.

“And I can have my wall with my ones!”

