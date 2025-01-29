Casualty of imminent Man Utd signing named with star ‘offered’ to LaLiga side

Manchester United are primed to complete the first major signing of the Ruben Amorim era, though it has resulted in a current star being ‘offered’ to a LaLiga side United have already done business with this month.

It’s promising to be a busy end to the winter window for Man Utd, with Lecce’s Patrick Dorgu due to kickstart a hectic few days when completing his transfer from Lecce.

The Red Devils have agreed to pay €30m plus €5m in add-ons that are not guaranteed for the 20-year-old Denmark international.

Personal terms are already in place over a five-year deal between Dorgu and Man Utd. Dorgu will line up at left wing-back in Amorim’s 3-4-2-1 formation upon completing his switch.

And according to fresh updates from Daily Mail and Diario de Sevilla, Dorgu’s arrival will force Tyrell Malacia out.

The unlucky Dutchman has returned to full fitness this term following 18 months on the sidelines with knee problems.

But with Dorgu on the way, Malacia’s usefulness to Amorim will decline and United have opened doors to an exit in the coming days.

Diario de Sevilla claimed Man Utd view Real Betis – who United loaned Antony to just last week – as the perfect club for Malacia to rebuild his career at during a six-month loan.

As such, United have reportedly ‘offered’ Malacia to Real Betis, while the Mail confirm the Spanish side hold some level of interest in acquiring the Dutchman.

Will Tyrell Malacia join Real Betis?

Real Betis are on the hunt for additions at left-back and striker before the winter window closes.

Malacia is a player of interest to Manuel Pellegrini’s side, though Diaro de Sevilla suggest he’s not a priority.

Real Betis harbour reservations over Malacia’s ability to make an instant impact following his lengthy spell on the sidelines over the last 18 months.

The report stated: ‘They (Real Betis) are looking for a loan, but at the moment it seems that his profile (probably due to his recent inactivity despite his potential) makes the Heliopolitan team reluctant to do so.’

It’s claimed a move for Malacia hasn’t been ruled out altogether, though Real Betis will explore other options first.

The report concluded: ‘No scenario should be ruled out with any of the offers, since the difficulties in closing more priority operations can lead to resuming others that were rejected in the first instance, such as this one.’

Juventus had shown interest in Malacia earlier this month, though went on to sign Renato Veiga (loan) from Chelsea instead.

Latest Man Utd news – Mathys Tel, Alejandro Garnacho

In other news, Man Utd are exploring a move for Bayern Munich’s Mathys Tel in the event Alejandro Garnacho and/or Marcus Rashford depart.

Tel has informed Bayern he wishes to leave before the window slams shut and the Bundesliga giant are considering exit options.

The 19-year-old striker is valued around the £40m mark and is also on Chelsea’s radar.

Elsewhere, Napoli are primed to re-enter the race for Garnacho after alternative target, Karim Adeyemi, informed all parties he WON’T leave Borussia Dortmund this month.

Chelsea remain keen on signing Garnacho and with Napoli now back in the mix, Man Utd stand a better chance of generating a fee in and around their £55m-£60m valuation range.