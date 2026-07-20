Celtic have received a huge boost in their quest to sign Radek Vitek, with the Manchester United goalkeeper openly saying that he is ready to leave Old Trafford for good in the summer transfer window.

Vitek has been on the books of Man Utd since 2020 and is under contract at the Premier League giants until the summer of 2028.

During his time at Man Utd, the 22-year-old goalkeeper has been out on loan at Accrington Stanley, FC Blau-Weiss Linz and Bristol City.

The former Czech Republic Under-20 international goalkeeper, though, has yet to make his debut for the senior Man Utd team.

Celtic are looking for a new goalkeeper, and Vitek is on the radar of the Scottish champions.

The Scottish Premiership club’s manager, Martin O’Neill, said last week, as quoted in The Daily Record on July 15: “We need another goalkeeper.

“We’ve only got the two young lads, we’ve got Ross [Doohan] and we’ve got [Viljami] Sinisalo, so we definitely need another goalkeeper. You need competition for places as well.

“I thought Sinisalo did really fine for us under really trying circumstances coming in, replacing the big fellow, so he’s done fine at this minute.

“That was last season… new season.”

O’Neill added when probed about signing a goalkeeper in the mould of Kasper Schmeichel and Joe Hart: “That’s definitely a thought.

“I don’t want an older goalkeeper who thinks, ‘Well, I’m just going to be number two.’

“I want somebody to be threatening. It has to be.

“Even if it wasn’t an older goalkeeper, there’s no reason why we shouldn’t be thinking of somebody younger.”

O’Neill’s comments about signing a new goalkeeper came just days after Football Insider journalist Pete O’Rourke, who has over 168,000 followers on X, reported that Celtic want to sign Vitek from Man Utd.

O’Rourke wrote on X at 2:03pm on July 11: “Celtic are interested in Manchester United goalkeeper Radek Vitek after he impressed on loan at Bristol City last season.”

Vitek has now publicly said that he is ready to leave Man Utd, whether that be on another loan deal or for good.

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Radek Vitek wants to leave Man Utd

Vitek told BBC Sport: “I’m ready to go somewhere again and hopefully be number one.

When asked whether that would be another loan move or a permanent transfer, Vitek responded: “I’m ready for both, to be fair. It depends on what the club wants and also on the options.

“There has been a few interests on the table.

“We’re hoping to choose the best one and hopefully it will happen soon.”

In March 2026, Vitek told BBC Sport that his main aim next season was to play regularly.

The goalkeeper said: “My mind is the same.

“I want to play every week and that’s the goal for next season.”

According to BBC Sport, the plan was for Vitek to find a new club before pre-season started at Man Utd.

That has not been the case, with the youngster part of the Man Utd side that lost 1-0 to Wrexham in Helsinki at the weekend.

Vitek spent the 2025/26 campaign on loan at Bristol City from Man Utd and was hugely successful.

The 22-year-old goalkeeper won the Player of the Year, Players’ Player of the Year and the Young Player of the Year trophies for City.

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