Man Utd centre-back snub emerges after Barcelona insisted on £25m buy-back clause for summer exit

It’s emerged that Manchester United were knocked back in their efforts to sign former Barcelona centre-back Mikayil Faye over the summer as other deals eventually took shape.

The Red Devils, with Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s newly-formed football operations department now in full swing, landed Leny Yoro from Lille and Matthijs de Ligt from Bayern Munich but things could have worked out differently in terms of the defensive additions that were made.

Indeed, the agent of Faye, Andy Bara, has revealed United’s interest in his client who ended up joining Ligue 1 club Rennes on a four-year deal in August instead.

Faye’s representative Bara has said on the Inkubator podcast (via Goal): “Manchester United were interested in Faye, but he didn’t like that option. He wasn’t a regular at Barcelona, so what did it matter if he hadn’t had the same at United? His development wouldn’t have progressed at all.

“Barca wanted a buy-back clause in Faye’s contract with Rennais, it was the only condition that Barça accepted. The clause is €30 million (£25m/$33m). Now everything depends on Faye, on how he is going to develop.”

That development may take a little time as Faye has yet to make an appearance for his new club, who currently sit 11th in the Ligue 1 table after three games.

Despite his lack of activity so far this term, Barca obviously have a high regard for the player in terms of insisting on that buyback clause and he could end up becoming one that got away for both the Catalan giants and the Red Devils.

Faye, who also has a goal from his one international cap from Senegal, has made a total of 49 career appearances.

Latest on Man Utd incomings

In terms of potential United incomings, Juventus head coach Thiago Motta has approached the subject of Adrien Rabiot potentially signing a new deal with the club despite being released at the end of last season, amid his links with a move to Old Trafford.

Rabiot remains on the lookout for a new club and has recently been the subject of renewed speculation about interest from United, who tried to sign him two years ago and now have another chance to add him to their squad by taking him out of free agency.

But recent reports indicated that Man Utd may struggle to match Rabiot’s wage demands, which appear to have priced him out from a return to football at this stage.

Still unattached, it has now been brought up that Rabiot could reverse his decision to leave Juventus by belatedly agreeing new terms with the Serie A side.

However, Motta has denied any contact with the Frenchman, insisting he chose to go down a ‘different’ route.

De Ligt starts to show his class

Being snubbed by Faye might just be a blessing for United if De Ligt’s latest performance for the club is anything to go by.

The big Dutchman endured a difficult fortnight during the international break having encountered severe criticism for his performances for the Netherlands against Bosnia and Germany.

Erik ten Hag, however, kept faith with the 25-year-old and that confidence was repaid with a commanding display at the heart of United’s defence at Southampton on Saturday, capped by his first goal for the club.

De Ligt certainly has all the physical attributes to be a success in the Premier League but has struggled during his stints in Italy and Germany.

Perhaps the switch to English football is exactly what he needed, although the jury will be out until he is able to put together a string of consistent performances.

