Manchester United CEO Omar Berrada says the club will be able to strengthen the squad even if they don’t secure European football next season and that they “belong” in the Champions League.

Earlier this week, Sir Jim Ratcliffe said Man Utd would have gone “bust at Christmas” had they not made some big cost-cutting initiatives in recent months.

The Red Devils’ minority owner stated they had lost £410m (€489m, $531m) over the past seven years and measures such as making 450 people redundant and ending free lunches for staff would go some way to easing those financial fears.

And the ex-Manchester City man says he and head coach Ruben Amorim are aligned on what they want to do going forward and funds will be available to make transfer signings this summer.

He told TNT Sports before their Europa League win over Real Sociedad on Thursday: “We speak to Ruben [Amorim] very frequently. Ruben has a good relationship with Jason Wilcox [Technical Director]. They both share the vision of how they want to see the team playing.

“It is about planning properly for the summer transfer window and having a clear idea of what players we want to bring in. We’re making some big efforts to get us in the best financial position.

“Even if we’re outside of Europe – I think we will be in a position to invest in the squad. Our ambition is to win tonight (Thursday) and win the Europa League and be in the Champions League which is where I think we belong.”

In the end, United romped into the quarter-finals of the Europa League after thumping Sociedad 4-1 at Old Trafford in the second leg of their round of 16 tie to win 5-2 on aggregate.

Bruno Fernandes stars again for Man Utd

Before the Sociedad encounter, United legend Wayne Rooney said he would get rid of 10-15 players at the club and only keep Fernandes and Kobbie Mainoo.

And after the Portuguese’s showing against the Spanish outfit, it is easy to see why. The 30-year-old scored a hat-trick, including two well-taken penalties, to ensure United’s passage into the last eight of the Europa League.

The Red Devils have had a poor season by their standards, suffering exits in the Carabao Cup and FA Cup, and languishing down in 14th in the Premier League.

But Fernandes has been one constant for United, with the midfielder now taking his goal tally to 15 for the season, in addition to 13 assists.

Without his efforts, the Red Devils would be in a whole heap of trouble and head coach Amorim’s position would certainly be under more scrutiny.

Next up, Fernandes’ team face Lyon in the quarter-finals of the competiton, with the ties being played out on April 10 and 17.

Man Utd transfer roundup: Mourinho player targeted, Mainoo to leave?

United have been linked with Fenerbahce’s Yusuf Akcicek but vice-president Acun Ilıcalı doesn’t want to lose the 19-year-old anytime soon.

He said: “Manchester United officially wants Yusuf Akçiçek. In fact, along with Manchester United, one of the five big teams in England has also stepped in for Yusuf Akçiçek.”

Elsewhere, Ratcliffe is reported to have ‘declared war’ on new contract negotiations, potentially opening the door for Mainoo to exit the club.

The England international is yet to sign a new deal and due to these cost-cutting measures, big contracts at the Red Devils will be ‘massively scaled back’. That could leave the youngster out in the cold.

TEAMtalk also revealed that United have put Crystal Palace star Jean-Phillipe Mateta among their striker targets.

