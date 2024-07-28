Cesc Fabregas hands Man Utd flop a lifeline as another victim of Ratcliffe cull moves on

Former Man Utd man Raphael Varane is set to join Cesc Fabregas at Como

Cesc Fabregas has given Raphael Varane one last opportunity to shine in European football after leaving Manchester United as a free agent.

Varane, 31, ended his three-year spell at the club at the end of last season. He arrived as a big name star from Real Madrid but injuries have blighted his time in the Premier League.

Some fans have been left frustrated by his exit, with Man Utd also likely to sell Victor Lindelof and possibly even Harry Maguire.

But Sir Jim Ratcliffe thought it necessary to part ways with Varane, who was on a huge wage of £340,000 per week at Old Trafford and past his best.

More defensive movements are expected for Man Utd before the transfer window closes.

Now it looks like Varane will be joining Como, newly promoted to Serie A made season. Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano says he will sign a new contract at the Lombardy outfit.

Before he left, Varane paid tribute to United and thanked the fans.

“To you guys, supporters of Manchester United, it’s been an amazing few years to play for this special club and wear that shirt,” Varane said upon his United exit.

“The first time I went to Old Trafford as a Man United player was insane, the atmosphere was amazing.

“I fell in love with the club, with the fans. You have to play for Man United to understand what that represents. For my kids, it’s home here. It’s going to be a special place for me, for life.

“When the fans went to Wembley [last season], it’s something they will remember for life. To share that moment with them was absolutely amazing.

“Despite the fact we had a difficult season, I’m very positive for the future. The new owners are coming with a clear plan and a great strategy.

“I’ll see you at Old Trafford to say goodbye for the last game at home this season and it’s going to be very emotional day for me, for sure.”

Como also appointed former Chelsea and Arsenal midfielder Cesc Fabregas as their new head coach.

“I am so happy to be starting this season as head coach and I thank the ownership group for trusting me with this position. I share the ambitions of the group and believe this is just the start of where this club can go.

“It’s going to be a tough and important season but myself and the rest of the coaching staff are ready and we all believe.”

Signing Varane, a multiple league and Champions League winner, as well as a key member of France’s 2018 World Cup success, could be another big step of Como’s growth.

Meanwhile Manchester United are enduring a summer of change, with a number of other players set to leave. Scott McTominay has been the subject of bids from Fulham, while Galatasaray are said to be interested.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka is also likely to leave with his contract running out next summer. A number of clubs, including Italian giants Inter Milan, have been linked with a move for the former Crystal Palace defender.

