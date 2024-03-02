Chances ‘growing’ costly Man Utd star will leave in summer as two potential title-winners are monitored as replacements

Manchester United are making little progress towards a new contract for Aaron Wan-Bissaka and have started to look at some potential replacements for the right-back, according to a reporter.

Wan-Bissaka cost Man Utd around £50m when they signed him from Crystal Palace back in 2019. However, he hasn’t always lived up to that valuation despite fighting for his place at Old Trafford.

Man Utd only have the right-back under contract for another season after the current one, so he faces an uncertain future.

And according to Rudy Galetti, Man Utd seem to be leaning away from offering Wan-Bissaka a new deal. In fact, the chances of him leaving in the summer are said to be ‘growing’.

Wan-Bissaka’s exit would leave Diogo Dalot as the only natural right-back remaining in the Man Utd squad. Therefore, they would have go to straight into the transfer market to fill the void.

In that regards, they have two options under consideration. Galetti claims they are ‘monitoring’ Bayer Leverkusen’s Jeremie Frimpong and Inter Milan’s Denzel Dumfries.

Both of those players, of course, are Dutch, just like current Man Utd manager Erik ten Hag.

As TEAMtalk exclusively reported on Friday, Man Utd are expected to make a change in the managerial position in the summer.

But while that could bring an end to their recent habit of signing players with Dutch connections, Frimpong and Dumfries could still pass the test in terms of being deemed good enough.

IN FOCUS – Incredible Man Utd XI for 2024/25 as Ratcliffe rebuild takes full shape with several blockbuster incomings

Man Utd targets both pursuing league titles

Frimpong is part of a Bayer Leverkusen side hurtling towards a first ever Bundesliga title. Meanwhile, Dumfries is on course to win Serie A with Inter, who were also last season’s runners up in the Champions League.

Galetti has made no mention of how much Man Utd might have to spend on either Frimpong (23) or Dumfries (27), nor what they could earn by selling Wan-Bissaka (26).

In theory, Dumfries might be more easily available, since his contract with Inter expires at the same time as Wan-Bissaka’s with Man Utd, whereas Frimpong is tied down in Germany until 2028.

But there are still a few months for situations to change before Man Utd are able to make their move for either player.

For the time being, Ten Hag will be rotating between Wan-Bissaka (17 appearances this season) and Dalot (35 appearances this season). But of the three names mentioned in that sentence, perhaps only the latter can be confident of still being at the club next season.

READ MORE: Man Utd double deal accelerates as ‘contact made’ for Argentina swoop; La Liga star in Ratcliffe ‘spotlight’