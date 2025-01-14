Paris Saint-Germain are confident of sealing a deal for Khvicha Kvaratskhelia this week after reaching an agreement in principle with Napoli, and that could have ramifications for Manchester United star Alejandro Garnacho.

Kvaratskhelia, 23, is one of the most talented players in Serie A. He told PSG last summer that he wanted to join them but at the time, Napoli were unwilling to sell.

The stance of the Italian club has shifted after Kvaratskhelia refused to sign a contract extension.

PSG have now agreed a €70m-plus-bonuses package that is under Napoli’s original €80m asking price. PSG club president Nasser Al-Khelaifi has been part of the negotiations, while club advisor Luis Campos has a strong relationship with the winger’s agent as well as Jorge Mendes, who is involved in the deal as well.

Despite some links with Liverpool and Chelsea, PSG have yet to be rivalled. The French champions are the only side to have made an offer to Napoli, and only a late and surprise twist will now complicate Kvaratskhelia’s switch to Paris. The Georgia international has agreed terms on a contract until summer 2029.

Napoli are already looking at potential replacements for Kvaratskhelia and Garnacho is one of the names on their shortlist.

Man Utd want €70m+ for Garnacho

TEAMtalk understands that Napoli manager Antonio Conte is a big admirer of Garnacho and the Italian side will move for a new winger if Kvaratskhelia leaves, as expected.

Sources state that Napoli are also keeping close tabs on Borussia Dortmund star Jamie Gittens, who is also on Chelsea’s radar, but that may be a difficult signing to do if Donyell Malen leaves Dortmund for Aston Villa, which appears to be close after the player was given permission to travel for his medical.

Garnacho has been less prominent under new Man Utd boss Ruben Amorim and was dropped from the squad early in his tenure, although he has featured more recently and played well in the Red Devils’ recent win over Arsenal in the FA Cup.

Should Napoli choose to move for Garnacho then Conte will be the driving force behind it.

Reports in Italy suggested Manchester United want around €50million (£42.1m / £51.3m) for Garnacho, but it’s understood the club valuation is actually north of €70m, meaning Napoli would need to invest most of their Kvaratskhelia fee if they wish to proceed.

The Argentinian international is still only 20 and those at Old Trafford still believe he has a very high ceiling. And Garnacho is under contract until 2028 meaning his value is protected.

Although a potential sale would go down as ‘pure profit’ on the accounts due to him being an academy graduate, Man Utd are not currently planning for his departure this month, and only an exceptional offer will change that.

