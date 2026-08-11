Change of plan sees Camavinga reach final decision on joining Man Utd from Real Madrid

A change to the midfield plans at Real Madrid has prompted Eduardo Camavinga to make a final decision on whether or not to join Manchester United, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Man Utd still intend to sign one more midfielder before terming their overhaul in central areas complete. A more defensive-minded option is being sought to compliment new arrivals, Andrey Santos and Youri Tielemans.

Among the numerous names linked with becoming signing No 3 in the engine room is Real Madrid’s Camavinga.

The 23-year-old endured a torrid campaign last term that resulted in his omission from France’s squad at the World Cup.

But given his age, many within the industry view his sub-par season as just a blip and not a sign he’s a player of the past.

Real Madrid have already signed one new midfielder this summer in the form of Bernardo Silva. Had they got their way, they’d have brought 2024 Ballon d’Or winner, Rodri, on board too.

A move for the Manchester City ace was approved, though Real’s hesitation in tabling any form of official bid left the door ajar.

Bitter rivals Barcelona have pounced, agreeing personal terms with Rodri and thundering towards a club-to-club agreement, which is anticipated to be worth around €70m in total.

With Rodri now giving total priority to Barcelona, Real Madrid have abandoned their attempts to sign Rodri entirely.

That change of plan is to the benefit of Camavinga given Rodri and he play in the exact same position.

Eduardo Camavinga to stay at Real Madrid and snub Man Utd – Fabrizio Romano

And according to the latest from trusted reporter, Fabrizio Romano, Camavinga is now doubly determined to remain at the Bernabeu, and there’ll be no move to Man Utd despite confirmed and concrete interest from the Red Devils.

Taking to YouTube, Romano explained: “Many questions I’ve received in recent days were about Eduardo Camavinga, whether there’s still a possibility for Man Utd or for other clubs.

“Guys, Man Utd called the agents of Camavinga in July. United wanted to be informed.

“But the answer Camavinga is giving to all the clubs, United and those interested before United has always been the same – Camavinga wants to stay at Real Madrid.

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“He wants to continue at Real Madrid and is not changing his mind. And so as of today there are no changes and he insists on staying at Real Madrid.

“And now with Rodri NOT joining Real Madrid, Camavinga is even more motivated to stay and continue trying to convince Jose Mourinho.”

Other defensive midfielders Man Utd have been linked with include Manu Kone, Sander Berge, Carlos Baleba and Tyler Adams, to name just four.

Arsenal’s Myles Lewis-Skelly – who plays either at left-back or at the base of midfield – has been offered to Man Utd and the Gunners are prepared to cash in…

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