Manchester United and Liverpool have begun to monitor the situation of Leeds’ homegrown talent Charlie Cresswell following his rise this season, according to a report.

The Whites have a number of exciting youngsters on their books, both homegrown and signed from elsewhere. Indeed, ex-Chelsea starlet Lewis Bate and Sam Greenwood, formerly of Arsenal, have both come from elsewhere.

However, Cresswell is one Leeds talent who has risen through the ranks at the West Yorkshire club.

He made one of his first Leeds appearances in the Carabao Cup last season as Marcelo Bielsa’s men lost to Hull on penalties. Meanwhile, he made the bench for seven Premier League matches.

This season, however, the centre-back made his top-flight debut in a dramatic 2-1 defeat to West Ham in September.

Overall, he has made four Premier League appearances following three cameos elsewhere this campaign.

As such, The Sun reports that Man Utd and Liverpool are among a host of top clubs showing interest in Cresswell.

United and Liverpool, especially, are reportedly ‘huge fans’ of the 19-year-old after watching his Premier League debut against the Hammers.

While Cresswell is under contract at Leeds until the summer of 2025, the newspaper adds that the Whites could struggle to keep hold of him.

The club are not yet fully clear of a relegation battle and if they do go down, Leeds could opt to cash in.

Nevertheless, Cresswell is a Leeds supporter and is happy to stay. As such, Leeds are putting the interest in him to one side and letting him focus on his development.

Cresswell is also an England Under-21 international. He is the son of former Leeds striker Richard, who spent two years at the Whites.

Cresswell still a Leeds injury concern

Despite his rise this season, Cresswell’s shoulder injury has meant he has not enjoyed the smoothest of breakthrough seasons.

The defender dislocated his shoulder in training in December and has therefore missed the last four Premier League matches.

Amid a spate of injury concerns for Bielsa, Cresswell’s problem has not helped the situation at the club.

Bielsa said in his latest press conference that the teenager will return either at the end of January or the start of February.

