Exclusive: Man Utd to chase superb Prem midfielder as replacement for outgoing star

Manchester United are planning to push Christian Eriksen out as they make room for a stunning raid on Crystal Palace for Adam Wharton, TEAMtalk can reveal.

Man Utd are in a new era under part-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe and there have already been big changes around the club as they try to drive them back to the top of English football. On the pitch there have been major problems and one player, Eriksen, called out his team-mates’ mentality recently.

The Danish international has been vocal about the problems at United and this is perhaps because he is out of contract in the summer. There is a lot of interest in his services from clubs around Europe and sources say United are ready to let him go in pursuit of fresh blood.

Ratcliffe and sporting director Dan Ashworth have been clear they want to see the best British talent at United and midfielder Wharton has caught the eye of recruiters at Old Trafford with his brilliant performances for Crystal Palace.

His form also earned him a call up to the England squad and a huge boost to his reputation in European football. All of United, Arsenal, Liverpool, Tottenham Hotspur and Bayern Munich have been tracking his progress.

TEAMtalk revealed on September 24 that United’s rivals Manchester City have landed on Wharton as a possible replacement for the injured Rodri, too.

Eriksen, meanwhile, will be unlikely to seal a new deal as his age (32) and importance to the side have left him an expendable player for United. The club are looking to keep the average age down and focus on the best young talent in the country.

Palace have been clear that they will not be bullied into selling their best assets, as Newcastle United found out when trying to land Marc Guehi in the summer. Palace refused a deal of up to £70million (€84.2m / US$93.3m) for the centre-back and proved they will hold out for top-tier money.

Wharton would not come cheaply as he is one of the biggest rising stars in the league and many believe he has a similar trajectory to Declan Rice, who has become one of the best midfielders in the country. There is very little chance of Wharton moving in January but United are plotting a big bid in the summer of 2025.

Meanwhile, GiveMeSport claim that United have ramped up their pursuit of Fulham star Antonee Robinson as they look to bring in a new left-back.

Amid Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia’s injury woes, United chiefs have decided 27-year-old Robinson can solidify the position for years to come.

However, the USMNT star will not come cheap. Fulham want £40m (€48m / US$53.3m) to sell and United are considering meeting that price tag to prevent any potential hijack from Liverpool.

Elsewhere, former United chief scout Mick Brown has provided a worrying verdict on the future of manager Erik ten Hag.

“From what I hear, he doesn’t have long left, the way things are going,” Brown said in a new interview.

“I wouldn’t be surprised by whatever happens, but getting rid of the manager at this time of year means they’ll have to find a replacement quickly.

“But they will feel they’ve got to put a marker down in the sand.

“They need to show the players, the supporters, and everybody else that this isn’t good enough and they won’t put up with it.

“That’s the statement they want to make – this has not been good enough. They’d be doing that if they were to let him go.

“Ten Hag is coming up with the same stuff every week and it’s not working. That will be a major concern for the club.”

Brown added that Ten Hag’s No 2, Ruud van Nistelrooy, would be a ‘brilliant fit’ for the job.

Sources have already confirmed to TEAMtalk that United chiefs view Van Nistelrooy as an ideal candidate for the interim role, should Ten Hag be sacked.

The former striker would then be given the opportunity to impress and potentially take the job on a permanent basis.

