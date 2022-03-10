Man Utd face fresh competition to sign Barcelona ace Ronald Araujo, though the latest Chelsea developments could indirectly aid their cause, per reports.

Man Utd are facing a summer of upheaval in multiple departments. The club will appoint a new permanent manager with Ralf Rangnick moving upstairs into a consultancy role. Regarding the playing squad, wholesale changes could be made.

The biggest churn could come in the forwards. Jesse Lingard, Juan Mata and Edinson Cavani could all leave as free agents. Furthermore, rumblings of a premature Cristiano Ronaldo exit are gathering pace. Retaining the Portuguese icon without Champions League football on offer will be difficult.

United do not lack for options at the other end of the pitch, though whether those in place are good enough is another matter entirely.

Harry Maguire is enduring his worst season at Old Trafford to date. Whether the club will persist with the struggling centre-half beyond the summer remains to be seen. Questions also remain as to whether back-up options Victor Lindelof and Eric Bailly are of the standard United require.

One player who could be drafted in to replace those already present – or at least provide stiff competition for – is Barcelona’s Ronald Araujo.

Araujo taking English lessons

Barca are desperate to tie the 23-year-old Uruguayan down to an improved contract. However, at present, little progress on that front has been made.

Now, The Hard Tackle (citing Spanish outlet Sport) reaffirm Man Utd’s interest in the defender. Links with the Red Devils have been widespread of late, and Monday’s Euro Paper Talk claimed Araujo is currently taking English lessons.

Yet United’s pursuit doesn’t appear straightforward given French giant PSG are now in the mix for a player deemed ‘one of the best’ defenders in Spain this season.

The Ligue 1 side are on the lookout for another centre-half after free agent acquisition Sergio Ramos has turned out to be a flop. The Spanish veteran has struggled with injury throughout the entire campaign and has barely featured in Paris.

Ronaldo frustrated at Manchester United and looking for new club this summer Cristiano Ronaldo is reportedly very unhappy at Manchester United as is looking for a new club with Juventus and Real Madrid returns not possible

However, Man Utd’s hopes of landing Araujo may in fact be boosted indirectly by Chelsea.

That’s because PSG are also targeting Blues ace Antonio Rudiger. The German now appears destined to leave Stamford Bridge at the end of the season after the latest UK government sanctions prevented the club from penning contract extensions.

If PSG go full bore to sign Rudiger, United’s pathway to landing Araujo would clear. Of course, United too could chance their arm for Rudiger. But given Araujo is six years younger, he may be viewed as the more viable long-term asset.

EXCLUSIVE: New Man Utd contract rests on one condition

Meanwhile, Manchester United are set to open talks with Diogo Dalot about a new long-term deal, but it remains to be seen if he will stay at Old Trafford, TEAMtalk understands.

The 22-year-old currently has 18 months remaining on his contract but has enjoyed a strong season and is now seen by many as first-choice ahead of expensive recruit Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

Dalot spent last season on-loan at AC Milan, and a number of Serie A clubs including Roma were keen to sign him on a permanent deal.

United kept him, however, and are now they are ready to offer him new terms. We understand that Dalot is ready to listen, as he would be very happy to sign a long-term United deal.

However, we are told that Dalot will only sign if he is going to be playing regularly.

United are also believed to be ready to open contract talks with Luke Shaw. That is a clear sign that interim boss Ralf Rangnick – who will move upstairs in the summer – is having a say in contract matters already.