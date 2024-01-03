Chelsea flop ‘open’ to Man Utd move as former Premier League forward also ‘offered’ to Ten Hag

Timo Werner would reportedly be ‘open’ to returning to England with Manchester United, while they are also said to have been ‘offered’ Eric-Maxim Choupo-Moting.

United’s issues in front of goal are proving very problematic at the moment. Only the bottom two sides, Burnley and Sheffield United, have scored less than the Red Devils this term.

Top-scoring forwards for United in the Premier League, Marcus Rashford and Alejandro Garnacho, have just three goals each.

It does not bode particularly well for United that their top goalscorer is midfielder Scott McTominay, and he’s only two goals ahead of the forwards in the league.

United shelled £72million on Rasmus Hojlund in the summer, and he’s been good for all of one league goal so far.

It seems Erik ten Hag is desperate for reinforcements in the forward line with his side in eighth, but that he spent around £170million in the summer means there’s not a lot of money to go on January recruits.

Instead of permanent additions to the side, it seems the loan market might have to be utilised smartly by United.

That could be how they get former Chelsea man Werner.

Werner ‘open’ to Prem return with United

Indeed, the Mirror reports RB Leipzig ‘are likely to allow’ him to go out on loan, providing he moves to a club where he ‘would start regularly’.

Given the issues United are having in front of goal, if they signed him, it’s likely they’d do so with a view to giving him a lot of minutes so that he could score the goals they’re currently missing.

What’s more, it’s said Werner ‘could be open’ to a return to the Premier League.

He would like to be given the opportunity to regain form and full fitness by playing a regular role somewhere.

What’s more, it’s said he ‘could relish the chance to prove himself again in English football’ after he was labelled a flop following his spell at Chelsea, despite winning the Champions League.

Choupo-Moting ‘offered’ to United

Another potential January addition is Bayern Munich man Choupo-Moting.

It was reported on January 3 that the striker is under consideration at Old Trafford, and United ‘could be tempted’ to make an enquiry for him.

The report from the Mirror goes one step further and suggests they won’t have to, as Bayern are doing the leg work for them.

Indeed, it’s reported Ten Hag’s side ‘have been offered’ Choupo-Moting and he is a ‘strong possibility’ for a January move.

READ MORE: Man Utd savaged for ‘wind-up’ interest in ‘fortune’ ex-Prem striker; ‘up there with Brailsford’ decision