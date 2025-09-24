Man Utd NOT giving up on signing ‘elite’ star who ‘wants to join Chelsea’

Manchester United are aware that one of Europe’s best players wants to join Chelsea, but the Red Devils are still keen on him, according to a report, as TEAMtalk analyses why the Blues are in a better position than Ruben Amorim’s side to sign the AC Milan star.

Both Man Utd and Chelsea were active in the summer transfer window, as the Red Devils and the Blues aim to have a successful 2025/26 campaign. Benjamin Sesko and Bryan Mbeumo were among the major signings that Man Utd director of recruitment Christopher Vivell made, while Liam Delap, Joao Pedro, Jamie Gittens and Jorrel Hato were some of the stars that Chelsea brought in after winning the Conference League last season and the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup in the summer.

Chelsea, though, did not sign a new goalkeeper, with the Blues deciding to keep faith in Robert Sanchez for the time being.

However, Chelsea did try to get a deal done with AC Milan for Mike Maignan, who is out of contract at the Serie A giants at the end of the season.

Sources have told TEAMtalk’s transfer insider, Dean Jones, that Chelsea still have Maignan on their radar, with Sanchez struggling for consistency and also getting sent off against Manchester United in the Premier League last weekend.

Interestingly, Man Utd have also been linked with Maignan, with talkSPORT reporting that the Red Devils see the France international as a future number one despite signing Senne Lammens from Royal Antwerp in the summer of 2025.

United In Focus journalist Graeme Bailey has brought an update on the situation, with the transfer reporter claiming that Man Utd ‘believe’ that Maignan wants to join Chelsea as a free agent next summer, although the Red Devils have not given up on the prospect of changing the AC Milan star’s mind.

Bailey told United In Focus: “To be fair to Ruben Amorim, one of the first things he said when he came in was that he was not happy with the goalkeepers, but he knew that could not be solved overnight.

“Now, as a club, they have decided a new number one is needed in 2026 – no surprise, and it appears that they aim to have the new player competing with Senne Lammens long-term.

“In terms of who they are looking at, I can confirm as a club they do like Mike Maignan – but he is someway down the road with Chelsea.

“They tried to sign him in the summer, but Max Allegri did not want to lose him; now his talks over a new deal are not going well.

“I am told that as it stands, he wants to join Chelsea and is likely to be how that one maps out, but United are giving themselves the chance to assess the situation.

“We know they like Emi Martinez, Diogo Costa, and Zion Suzuki. One of those will emerge as the first choice, it is possible, but they are going to make sure they get this right; they know just how important this is.”

READ MORE 🔴⚫ Man Utd loan watch: How every player is faring in 2025/26 away from Old Trafford

Chelsea have advantage over Man Utd in Mike Maignan race

Maignan has been at AC Milan since 2021 and has established himself as one of the best goalkeepers in the world.

The 30-year-old France international won Serie A with Milan in 2021/22 and the UEFA Nations League with his national team in 2020/21.

Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson rates Maignan highly, with the Brazil international raving about him in September 2024.

Get Football News France quoted Alisson as saying about Maignan: “He has been at the best level for five years now.

“He has been good since he arrived at AC Milan; he is good for the France national team.

“He has perfectly replaced a great goalkeeper, a world champion in Hugo Lloris. It isn’t easy, but he has done very well.”

Alisson added: “He is physical, quick, he has clean technique. He is very strong. He is one of the best in the world.

“The quality of goalkeepers has really increased – Mike Maignan is within this elite.”

While Man Utd and Chelsea are two of the biggest clubs in the world and are global brands, it is very likely that Maignan will pick the Blues.

Chelsea are aiming to win the Premier League and the Champions League this season and have a very strong squad.

Enzo Maresca’s side are in a better position than Man Utd to win major honours in the coming years.

Man Utd have been stuck in a rebuilding phase for years now, and under manager Ruben Amorim, they may not even end up in the European places in the Premier League table.

A move to Chelsea would make more sense from a sporting perspective for Maignan, who is at the top of his game and would go straight into the Blues starting line-up as their number one goalkeeper.

Latest Man Utd news: Liverpool transfer blunder, Crystal Palace bid

Teddy Sheringham has named the Liverpool striker that Man Utd should have signed in the summer transfer window, with the former Old Trafford star exclusively telling TEAMtalk why Bruno Fernandes is not a leader.

Sources have told TEAMtalk’s transfer insider, Dean Jones, that Man Utd could try to sign a wing-back in the January transfer window, but there is another position that the Red Devils are keen on strengthening.

TEAMtalk’s transfer correspondent, Fraser Fletcher, has reported that Man Utd are ready to bid for a Crystal Palace star when the transfer window reopens in January, with sources also revealing last season’s FA Cup winners’ stance on selling him.

POLL: Who has been Man Utd’s best signing from Serie A in the past 10 years?