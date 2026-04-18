Chelsea hold ‘new talks’ over beating Man Utd to sign PL breakout star as ‘advantage’ revealed

Chelsea have reportedly held ‘new talks’ over signing Manchester United target Noah Sadiki, but one side has an ‘advantage’ in the race.

Sadiki joined newly-promoted Sunderland from Belgian outfit Union SG during last summer’s transfer window for around £15m.

The 21-year-old has been one of several astute 2025/26 additions for the Black Cats, who have seamlessly stepped up to the Premier League and avoided relegation with ease.

However, this leaves Sunderland at risk of losing several standout assets in the summer, including Sadiki as he attracts interest from several clubs.

According to journalist Sacha Tavolieri, Chelsea are among those in the running to sign Sadiki as they are primed to revamp their midfield this summer.

Tavolieri said on X: ‘Chelsea Football Club are continuing discussions for Noah Sadiki!

‘New talks have taken place last week between the Blues’ management and the player’s camp to renew their interest.

‘Sadiki remains well positioned on the English club’s shortlist, as revealed on December 12.’

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Man Utd provide competition as ‘advantage’ revealed

But when referencing a previous report, Tavolieri has explained why Man Utd currently have an ‘advantage’ over Chelsea for Sadiki.

He added: ‘More on Noah Sadiki. As revealed on December 12th, Manchester United and Chelsea are the current frontrunners to sign Sadiki.

‘Sadiki has not yet made a decision but will make his own choice depending on the sporting project.

‘In this battle, Manchester United has the advantage of being almost guaranteed a Champions League spot next year. To be continued.’

Earlier this week, we reported that Man Utd are among four Premier League clubs in the running to land Sadiki, with Chelsea, Arsenal and Spurs also interested.

Man Utd are expected to sign at least two midfielders in the summer and are in the process of identifying a preferred target to replace Casemiro, with Sadiki a cheaper option than other potential targets.

We have also revealed that a Leeds United star is on Man Utd’s list as a left-field option, while an audacious move for a Newcastle United youngster has also been mooted.

Of the more expensive targets linked with Man Utd, former United midfielder Lee Sharpe has advised them to prioritise two options.

In an interview with BetWright, Sharpe said: “Adam Wharton and Sandro Tonali would be a fantastic pairing to sign in the summer transfer window.

“Elliot Anderson has been brilliant for Nottingham Forest, but Wharton’s profile is more tailored to a holding midfielder, whilst Anderson is more creative.

“Carlos Baleba is a link who hasn’t had the best of seasons for Brighton. He’s a good player and I feel like the prior interest from the club may have turned his head and affected his performances a bit.

“It is vital that Manchester United sign two central midfielders in the summer. The club are losing Casemiro and things haven’t quite worked out for Manuel Ugarte, so they’ll need to strengthen in that area in the transfer window.”

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