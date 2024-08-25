Chelsea and Juventus are set to go head-to-head for Manchester United star Jadon Sancho, with Enzo Maresca’s side reportedly preparing a player-plus-cash bid for the winger.

The England international has settled his differences with Erik ten Hag and has been back amongst the Red Devils’ first team, but is yet to make a Premier League appearance this term.

Sancho travelled to Brighton with the team for Man Utd’s 2-1 loss to the Seagulls but was ultimately left out of the squad, adding fuel to the speculation surrounding him.

Juventus have been heavily linked with Sancho for some time and according to Sky Sports journalist Dharmesh Sheth and Italian football expert Gianluca di Marzio, Juventus want to sign him on a season-long loan.

However, Chelsea are reportedly looking to hijack Juventus’ move for Sancho and are willing to offer Man Utd TWO players in exchange for him.

Sheth posted on X: “Chelsea and Juventus are exploring a deal for Manchester United forward Jadon Sancho. Juventus want to sign him on loan. It’s thought Chelsea’s proposal could include a player going the other way.

“Man Utd would prefer a permanent sale for Sancho but a loan has not been ruled out.”

Chelsea and Juventus both want Jadon Sancho

While Sheth suggests that Chelsea would only be willing to swap one player for Sancho, Di Marzio suggests in his report that two Man Utd players could be part of the deal.

He claims that the Blues could swap Raheem Sterling and Ben Chilwell for Sancho, who have been deemed surplus to requirements by Maresca.

Sterling is ready to leave Stamford Bridge and hasn’t made any secret of the fact that he thinks he’s been treated poorly by the Chelsea hierarchy this summer.

Chilwell is also out of favour at Chelsea and Man Utd are in the market for a new left-back and as previously reported, he is on the shortlist of the Red Devils’ sporting director Dan Ashworth.

An obstacle to an agreement could be Sterling’s wages, however. He earns a reported £350,000 per week and whether Man Utd would match that is unclear.

Sancho’s wages are high too, though, with the winger earning £300,000 per week at Old Trafford, so Man Utd wouldn’t have to pay Sterling a huge amount more than what he’s on.

Sancho’s salary demands also pose a problem for Juventus as they look to bring the winger in on loan, so a deal is not straightforward for them or Chelsea.

The two clubs are expected to submit their offers for Sancho imminently so it will be interesting to see how this story develops.

Whether Chelsea are willing to pay a transfer fee for Sancho as well as offering Sterling and/or Chilwell in a swap deal remains to be seen.

