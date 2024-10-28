Chelsea star hilariously snubs Man Utd with damning response to transfer question

Wesley Fofana has laughed at the suggestion of him joining Man Utd

Chelsea star Wesley Fofana has savaged struggling Manchester United when asked if he would make a switch to Old Trafford if given the chance.

The 23-year-old centre-back has emerged as a vital player for Chelsea after finally recovering from a serious knee injury that kept him out of all of last season.

Fofana played the full 90 minutes as the Blues beat Newcastle United 2-1 on Sunday, a win which leaves Enzo Maresca’s team fifth in the Premier League table.

At the same time as Chelsea’s victory, Man Utd suffered yet another damaging defeat, this time losing 2-1 to West Ham at the London Stadium, leaving them 14th in the table.

Driving home from the Newcastle game, Fofana was caught on video taking photographs with supporters, before a Man Utd supporter approaches and asks: “Are you coming to United?”

The 23-year-old could then be heard laughing, before saying: “Never.” The fan then adds: “Why not?” To which Fofana wagged his finger with an amused grin on his face.

Fofana’s reaction is indicative of the direction of travel of Chelsea and Man Utd, with the latter in turmoil and close to sacking Erik ten Hag as manager.

READ MORE: Ten Hag sack: Pressure ‘ramps up’ on Man Utd boss as Dutchman fumes at controversial penalty call

Man Utd consider swoop for another new centre-back

Fofana revealed in an interview in September that he considered leaving Chelsea over the summer to join his hometown club Marseille, before he decided to stay.

Stuttgart were also interested in signing the Frenchman but ultimately decided against a bid for the Blues defender. Maresca will no doubt be pleased that Fofana stayed, as he’s now one of Chelsea’s most important players.

While the Man Utd supporter’s comment towards Fofana may have been in jest, TEAMtalk understands that Man Utd could look to sign a new centre-back next year.

🚨 Wesley Fofana shuts down a Manchester United fan after the game yesterday pic.twitter.com/Ur3BMv1vCC — LONDONSFIRST™ (@LondonsFirst_) October 28, 2024

The Red Devils signed Matthijs de Ligt and Leny Yoro over the summer but sporting director Dan Ashworth is still keeping tabs on defensive targets, including Everton star Jarrad Branthwaite.

Man Utd saw multiple bids rejected for the England international over the summer but they remain interested in him. However, sources have consistently told TEAMtalk that Everton will not budge on their price tag of over £75m.

The Red Devils could lose Harry Maguire, who is out of contract next summer, and sell Victor Lindelof at the end of this season.

Branthwaite, along with RB Leipzig’s Castello Lukeba are reportedly on Man Utd’s transfer shortlist.

DON’T MISS: Four free-agent Man Utd managerial targets analysed