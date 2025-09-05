A stunning report claims Manchester United are ready to move for a superstar goalkeeper Chelsea tried and failed to sign this summer – and if successful, Andre Onana will be booted out of Old Trafford and Senne Lammens demoted to number two.

Man Utd prioritised signing a new goalkeeper in the summer window after Andre Onana and Altay Bayindir both failed to convince. The pair continue to struggle at Old Trafford and neither have stood up tall in the early going this season. Bayindir was at fault for Arsenal’s winner on the opening weekend of the Premier League season, while Onana was largely to blame for United’s shock exit to Grimsby Town in the League Cup.

Ultimately, United landed Senne Lammens from Royal Antwerp to the tune of €21m plus €4m in add-ons.

The Belgian will now compete with Onana for the starting spot. However, a remarkable update from Fichajes claims neither could be starting in goal for Man Utd next season.

They state Man Utd ‘will kick Andre Onana out next summer and have already chosen his replacement.’

The replacement in Man Utd’s sights, per the report, is AC Milan’s Mike Maignan.

The French superstar was the subject of a bid from Chelsea in the summer window. The Blues sought to sign Maignan for a cut-price fee after the 30-year-old entered the final year of his deal.

The Blues believed a fair price given Maignan’s dwindling contract was €15m. Milan saw the situation differently and after demanding €30m, the move was resigned to the scrapheap.

But per Fichajes, Man Utd could now sign Chelsea’s dream goalkeeper target and given he’s out of contract next year, they won’t have to pay a transfer fee.

The report added: ‘Manchester United has set its sights on Mike Maignan as a possible reinforcement for its goal.

‘The English club believes it needs a change between the sticks following Andre Onana’s inconsistent performances. The search for a new star has led directly to the Frenchman.

‘The opportunity to sign Mike Maignan at no transfer fee is very attractive. Manchester United knows that a goalkeeper of this calibre is usually out of reach under normal circumstances. The contract situation with Milan opens a unique door.

‘The Premier League is a destination that appeals to Mike Maignan. Competing in the English league would represent a media and sporting leap for his career. Manchester United, with its history and global exposure, appears to be an ideal setting for his next step.’

Man Utd’s goalkeeping situation explained

At present, Man Utd have four senior goalkeepers on the books – Onana, Lammens, Bayindir and Tom Heaton.

Clearly, Ruben Amorim lacks faith in Onana and Bayindir, as evidenced by the arrival of Lammens.

However, sources across the media are all highlighting Lammens’ lack of experience – just one full season of Belgian top-flight football under his belt – as a major concern.

TEAMtalk understands Man Utd are open to offloading Onana over the next two-and-a-half weeks. While the English deadline has closed, the window in Saudi Arabia remains open until September 23.

It’s entirely possible Onana leaves Man Utd at some stage in the next year. But whether Man Utd see the need to go for Maignan – as Fichajes are suggesting they will – could depend on how Lammens fairs.

Lammens racked up the highest save percentage of all goalkeepers in Europe’s top 10 leagues last season (77.4%).

The giant Belgian also conceded roughly 18 goals FEWER than he would have been expected to concede based off his xG (expected goals) numbers.

Clearly, Lammens is a high-quality goalkeeper, but as we’ve seen on so many occasions in recent times, getting the job done at Man Utd is a whole different ball game.

