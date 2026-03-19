Manchester United have received a huge boost in their quest to bring Cole Palmer to Old Trafford in the summer transfer window, with a report claiming that Chelsea are concerned that the attacking midfielder’s head may have been turned by the Red Devils’ interest.

TEAMtalk’s transfer correspondent, Fraser Fletcher, reported back on January 27, 2026, that Man Utd want to sign Cole Palmer from Chelsea in the summer of 2026.

Sources told us at the time that Palmer, a former Manchester City player, ‘holds genuine interest in a return to the north-west of England’

We understand that Man Utd view Palmer as ‘a dream target to inject creativity and goal threat into their squad ahead of the 2026/27 campaign’.

Man Utd director of football, Jason Wilcox, is personally keen on a 2026 summer deal for Palmer, having overseen the England international attacking midfielder’s development when they were together at the Man City academy.

A report has now claimed that Chelsea are concerned that Palmer could leave for Man Utd at the end of the season.

According to Sports Boom, Chelsea are facing a ‘potential exodus’ this summer, with Palmer among those who could be on their way out of Stamford Bridge.

Enzo Fernandez and Moises Caicedo are the other players who could leave Chelsea at the end of the season, according to the report.

However, our transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, has reported that Chelsea plan to open talks with both Fernandez and Caicedo over a new deal.

Regarding Palmer, the report has noted Man Utd’s interest in the 23-year-old, who joined Chelsea from Man City in the summer of 2023 and has since scored 53 goals and given 32 assists in 121 matches in all competitions for the Blues.

Palmer has not been in great form this season and has also had injury problems, with the England international scoring 10 goals and giving three assists in 24 appearances.

Sports Boom has reported that Palmer’s ‘form this season has prompted concerns inside the Bridge that the Mancunian’s head may have already been turned’.

While that might well be the case, Man Utd will not find it easy to prise Palmer away from Stamford Bridge.

Fraser Fletcher has reported that Chelsea want at least £150million (€174m, $220.2m) for Palmer.

Palmer’s current contract at Chelsea is until 2033, so Chelsea are under no pressure to sell him anytime soon.

Even if Palmer pushes to leave, Chelsea will be able to stand their ground and make it tough for Man Utd to sign the English gem.

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Latest Man Utd and Chelsea transfer news

Meanwhile, Man Utd have identified an English star to replace Casemiro when the Brazilian leaves Old Trafford at the end of the season, with another midfielder also ‘set to be sold’.

Man Utd have also reached a decision on the Wolves midfielder they would like to sign this summer.

Our transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, has revealed how much Chelsea are willing to pay Enzo Fernandez to stop him from joining Real Madrid or Manchester City.

Sources have also told us about the striker that Chelsea watched during Tottenham Hotspur’s Champions League game against Atletico Madrid this week.