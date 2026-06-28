Manchester United youngster Chido Obi is considered one of the club’s most exciting talents, and he is reportedly in talks to seal an eye-catching loan move to the Bundesliga.

The 18-year-old striker has a sensational goal-scoring record during his time in Man Utd‘s youth setup.

This season, he notched 20 goals across all competitions in the Red Devils’ under-18s and under-20s sides. Obi also made his senior debut in February last year, coming off the bench against Tottenham.

Obi has made eight first-team appearances for the Red Devils in total, with seven of these coming in the Premier League.

In May last year, he became the youngest-ever player to start a Premier League game for Man Utd at the age of 17 years and 156 days.

Now, the next stage in Obi’s development appears to be imminent. Football Insider reports that Obi is in talks with German side Cologne over a season-long loan deal.

Man Utd are said to believe that the forward would ‘benefit’ from a loan spell. A move to Cologne would offer him the chance to play regularly in the Bundesliga.

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Man Utd believe Obi can become a superstar

Man Utd clearly have zero intention of including any option or obligation to buy in the arrangement, as they have very high hopes that Obi can become an important player for them in the future.

Obi is yet to make a single appearance under new Man Utd boss Michael Carrick. With competition for minutes fierce at Old Trafford, a loan move is the best thing for his career.

Cologne, meanwhile, are looking to add more attacking firepower to their squad.

The Bundesliga club are anticipating the departure of winger Said El Mala, who is reportedly a target for Liverpool, as well as Tottenham and Newcastle.

The 19-year-old notched 13 league goals for Cologne this season, and they will hope that Obi can help replace his contributions should he leave this summer.

With talks between Cologne and Obi’s representatives reportedly ongoing, a loan agreement could be fully agreed in the near futre.

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