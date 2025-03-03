Alan Shearer has raved about Chido Obi-Martin after watching him in action for Manchester United against Fulham, as Red Devils head coach Ruben Amorim praises the young forward with Wayne Rooney also giving his verdict.

Man Utd’s disappointing run of form continued on Sunday as they got knocked out of the FA Cup by Premier League rivals Fulham. The fifth-round tie at Old Trafford finished 1-1 after extra time, and the Cottagers won the penalty shootout 4-3 to pile on the misery on the Amorim’s team, who are 14th in the Premier League table and not even in the race for a European spot.

Fulham took the lead in first-half injury time when Calvin Bassey was left free at the far post to head in from close range.

Bruno Fernandes restored parity in the 71st minute with a low shot from the edge of the area after Diogo Dalot had found him with a pass from the touchline.

Rasmus Hojlund led the line for Man Utd in a 3-4-2-1 formation, but the Denmark international striker had yet another disappointing game as he failed to trouble the Fulham defence much.

Obi-Martin replaced Hojlund midway through the second half, and the 17-year-old forward looked far more threatening and livelier.

The Denmark Under-18 international, who left Arsenal for Man Utd in 2024, could have scored for Amorim’s side when he flicked a shot toward the goal, but Fulham goalkeeper Bernd Leno made an outstanding reaction save to deny the teenager.

Man Utd head coach Amorim was hugely impressed with Obi-Martin, and although he noted that the teenager was naive at times, the Portuguese pointed out that he wanted the ball inside the Fulham box.

The Red Devils’ boss also praised 18-year-old central defender Ayden Heaven for the impact that he made after coming on as a substitute for Harry Maguire, while former Newcastle United striker Alan Shearer noted how Obi-Martin showed up Hojlund, who cost Man Utd an initial transfer fee of £64million when they signed him from Atalanta in 2023.

Amorim told Man Utd’s official website: “They are players with talent and then, when you have this moment with some injuries, they have to be ready. It’s our tradition to put players in to play, especially in this moment.

“We have to focus on everything, the future is right there and the young kids can feel the club and can change things sometimes for us, without buying players.

“And I think Chido did really well today. Of course, he was a little bit naïve in some moments, but you felt that, inside the box, he wants the ball – something the strikers have and he has.

“Ayden was really relaxed during the game so I’m quite happy for them but it’s a tough first [home] game for them.”

Shearer said on BBC Sport: “He’s been a real handful in there, you know.

“He’s certainly offered a lot more than Hojlund has when he was on the pitch. He’s been a nuisance and tough to play against.

“I like what I see from Obi, I really do. He’s certainly given them a different option to play with.”

Wayne Rooney gives verdict on Chido Obi-Martin

Rooney was following the match for BBC Sport, and like Shearer, the former Man Utd forward was impressed with Obi-Martin.

The former England international noted that the youngster was getting into good positions and added that he looked like he could score for the Red Devils.

Rooney said: “What I’ve really liked about him is he’s put himself in some really good positions.

“I’ve been really impressed by him. He looked like the one who could go on and nick it.”

Latest Man Utd news

Man Utd decided to send Antony out on loan to Real Betis in the January transfer window.

The winger struggled during his time at Old Trafford, but he is flourishing at Betis, scoring three goals and providing two assists in seven appearances.

Speaking about Antony on TNT Sports, Amorim said: “When you play against any team in England, the physicality is there. If you don’t have physicality, you will struggle a lot.

“Antony is so much better now in Spain. It’s [because of] a lot of factors, but I guarantee you it’s physicality.”

A shock report has claimed that Man Utd are already looking to replace Amorim.

It has been claimed that the Red Devils have taken a shine to former Arsenal manager Unai Emery, who guided Aston Villa to the Premier League top four last season and has led the Villans to the Round of 16 in the Champions League this campaign.

Meanwhile, the Portuguese media has reported that Man Utd are interested in Francisco Trincao, but there is competition from Man City for the Sporting CP winger.

