Bayern Munich chief, Karl-Heinz Rummenigge, has given the clearest indication yet of where Erling Haaland will play next year after revealing details of a conversation he held with his Borussia Dortmund counterpart.

Haaland, 21, is already one of world football’s most fearsome forwards. Since moving to Dortmund from RB Salzburg in 2020, the Norwegian marksman has operated at around a goal per game.

Dortmund have fostered a reputation for developing young players into truly elite stars. In Haaland’s case, that process took less than two years.

However, the German giant are rarely able to reap the rewards of the time and effort they invest into their players. If not Bayern Munich, then another European powerhouse tends to snatch their best players.

Predictably, Haaland has been touted to be on the radars of a host of top sides. From an English perspective, Chelsea were the strongest to be linked last summer, but favoured sanctioning the return of Romelu Lukaku when the finances of a Haaland deal proved too high.

However, widespread reports have indicated Haaland holds a release clause that will activate next summer. Articles have differed as to the exact amount he could be signed for. Though they all fall between the £63m-£68m range.

That would represent an outrageous bargain, and Manchester United, Manchester City, PSG, Bayern and Real Madrid have all been linked.

However, writing in his column for German newspaper Bild (via the Mirror), Bayern chief Rummenigge has hinted Haaland could yet remain in the black and yellow of Dortmund.

“I recently had an espresso with my ex-colleague Aki Watzke in Munich”, Rummenigge wrote in his column.

“He told me that he was very optimistic that Haaland would still play for Borussia Dortmund next season.”

The triggering of a release clause does not guarantee a deal will go through – it simply ensures the buying club can begin negotiations with the player after a set price transfer fee has been agreed.

Haaland might believe another year where he is settled is in his best interest. If so, the raft of potential buyers could all be facing disappointment, at least until 2023.

Watzke reveals secret to signing Haaland

Watzke has now opened up on how Dortmund beat Man Utd to Haaland’s signature. He signed a long-term deal with BVB in January 2020 when joining from Red Bull Salzburg, despite interest from the Red Devils.

“Our offer wasn’t the best,” Watzke admitted (via Daily Mail). “The offer from Man Utd was better. However, agent Mino Raiola has recognised that Erling is in better hands with us.

“People notice that gifted people make the breakthrough the quickest with us. That is a powerful argument for the players, their parents and advisors.

“When we discovered the players on our own is long gone, but we will get them. We have no inhibitions about letting 17-year-olds play.”

