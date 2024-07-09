Chiesa EXCLUSIVE: Man Utd, Liverpool target’s transfer stance revealed as two offers launched

Federico Chiesa has been linked with Manchester United and Liverpool and TEAMtalk can exclusively reveal an update on the Juventus winger’s future.

Sources have informed our transfer correspondent Rudy Galetti that the 26-year-old’s agent, Fali Ramadani, is set to offer him to clubs in the Premier League.

Ramadani has been tasked with maximising Chiesa’s next contract in terms of salary, and the agent also wants to earn a good commission from any potential transfer.

The Italian international has just 12 months remaining on his deal with Juventus and so far, the Italian club’s contract offers haven’t met his expectations.

TEAMtalk sources say that Chiesa is looking to receive €8m (£6.8m) a year, which works out at roughly £130,000 per week.

That is what Ramadani put to Juventus in contract negotiations in May, but the Italian giants were only willing to pay him €6m a year, which the winger rejected.

Chiesa was convinced at the time that if he had a good Euro 2024, one of his suitors would be willing to match his salary demands and his reported price tag of £25m.

Napoli, Roma send contract offers to Chiesa

It’s fair to say that Chiesa’s Euro 2024 campaign didn’t go as he hoped and TEAMtalk can confirm that the likes of Man Utd and Liverpool are yet to come froward with a suitable offer.

Only Roma, who has offered Chiesa €5.5m a year, and Napoli, who put €5m per year on the table, have come forward with concrete offers so far.

The two clubs won’t be playing in the Champions League next season either, so they are not appealing moves for the Juventus star.

We understand that Ramadani will now offer Chiesa to clubs in the Premier League and also top clubs across Europe – demanding the €8m (£6.8m) salary.

Clubs from Saudi Arabia have made contact with Chiesa’s camp and his wage demands won’t be a problem for them, but his preference is to stay in Europe with a Champions League side.

Sources have informed TEAMtalk that staying at Juventus hasn’t been ruled out either, contrary to reports, as he has good relations with their new manager Thiago Motta, who would like him to stay this summer.

Juve’s contract offer remains the best on the table on things stand but that could change if clubs from the Premier League take the bait.

Ramadani’s goal for July is to talk to as many top clubs as possible about Chiesa and is expected to go back to Napoli and Roma should any more offers not come in.

Man Utd and Liverpool are both keen to sign a new winger this summer but spending £130,000 per week on a player who’s form has been inconsistent would be questionable to say the least, even if they have previously shown a tentative interest in him.

