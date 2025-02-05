Manchester United are keeping tabs on Sunderland star Chris Rigg, with a report claiming that the Red Devils have been scouting the midfielder as INEOS’s views on the youngster is also revealed.

Rigg has been on the books of Sunderland since 2017 and has established himself in the first team after coming through the club’s youth system. The 17-year-old midfielder is a dynamic young player who has scored four goals and given one assist in 24 starts in the Championship this season, as the Black Cats aim to clinch automatic promotion to the Premier League.

Tottenham are among the Premier League clubs who have been linked with Rigg, while Man Utd’s interest in the youngster has also been reported.

According to a new report in talkSPORT, Man Utd are still keen on a deal for Rigg and would like him to be part of head coach Ruben Amorim’s squad from next season.

Man Utd sent scouts to watch Rigg in action for Sunderland against Middlesbrough at the Riverside Stadium on Monday night.

Rigg was deployed as the central attacking midfielder in a 4-2-3-1 formation and played for 72 minutes, as Sunderland won the Championship game 3-2.

TalkSPORT has reported that with Man Utd “balancing delicate PSR issues, Rigg is seen by INEOS as a young player available for a reasonable price with future sell-on potential”.

The report has noted that Rigg is regarded as the best player to come out of the Championship since Jude Bellingham.

Bellingham came through at Birmingham City and joined Borussia Dortmund in 2020 before earning the big move to Real Madrid in 2023. The midfielder won LaLiga and the Champions League with Los Blancos last season.

Interestingly, Bellingham could have joined Man Utd from Birmingham when he was a teenager.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was in charge of Man Utd at the time, and although Sir Alex Ferguson, Bryan Robson and Eric Cantona all spoke to Bellingham, the England international midfielder, who was 17 then, wanted regular playing time in the first team and decided that a move to Old Trafford was not for him.

Man Utd’s interest in Rigg suggests that INEOS have learnt from the mistake that the Premier League club made over Bellingham.

READ MORE ➡️ The key contract details of every Man Utd first-team player: Expiry dates, weekly wages, agents…

What Regis Le Bris has said about Chris Rigg

Just like Bellingham, Rigg is starring for a top team in the Championship, and it is unlikely that he will be at Sunderland for much longer, especially if the Black Cats fail to get promoted to the Premier League.

Regis Le Bris was appointed the Sunderland manager last summer, and he has already been hugely impressed with Rigg.

Le Bris told The Sunderland Echo this week: “He is really impressive.

“For such a young player, he is so consistent. When we do the post-game analysis, you are trying to find the small details.

“With Chris, we understand that he is very talented with the ball, he can create many things and his left foot is very good but out of possession, he is just as important for the team. That is because he is very smart and also intense.”

Latest Man Utd news: West Ham eye Hojlund, Mainoo and Garnacho sale

While Rigg could join Man Utd in the summer of 2025, Rasmus Hojlund could potentially leave Old Trafford.

TEAMtalk’s transfer correspondent Fraser Fletcher has reported that West Ham United have identified Man Utd striker Hojlund as a potential target.

If West Ham do not make Evan Ferguson’s loan deal from Brighton and Hove Albion permanent in the summer of 2025, then the London club could try to sign Hojlund.

Hojlund joined Man Utd from Atalanta in the summer of 2023 and has scored 23 goals and given three assists in 73 appearances for the Red Devils.

Kobbie Mainoo and Alejandro Garnacho are still part of the Man Utd set-up despite being linked with Chelsea in the January transfer window.

A report has claimed that Man Utd are open to cashing in on both Mainoo and Garnacho in the summer.

The Red Devils are also ready to get rid of Marcus Rashford for good, with the England international forward having joined Aston Villa on a loan deal with the option to make it permanent for £40million.

Meanwhile, Rio Ferdinand has urged Amorim to bring Paul Pogba back to Man Utd.

The Man Utd legend said: “You’d like to think he would [be going somewhere]. Surely he’s got to go somewhere.

“Pogba at United? I’d go come in and train with us and let’s see what you’ve got. I’d do that.

“I would’ve done that already. I’d say come in and get fit and let’s have a little look. Stormzy could be doing a little verse for the video now.”

POLL: How long will Ruben Amorim last as Man Utd manager?