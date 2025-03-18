Manchester United midfielder Christian Eriksen has revealed that he will leave Old Trafford at the end of the season, with the Danish midfielder suggesting that he could join another Premier League club.

Eriksen has been on the books of Man Utd since the summer of 2022 when he joined them on a free transfer. A six-month spell at Brentford saw the Danish playmaker return to action after his well-documented and life-threatening heart problems, and Man Utd snapped him thereafter, realising that the former Tottenham Hotspur star still had a lot to offer.

The 33-year-old Denmark international has since made 99 appearances for Manchester United, scoring seven goals and providing 17 assists in the process.

Eriksen is out of contract at Man Utd at the end of the season, and with no new deal in place, the playmaker has revealed that he will leave Old Trafford this summer.

The midfielder told Tipsbladet when asked if he has decided on his next step: “I haven’t thought about it too much. Like last time, my contract expires in the summer, so I’m prepared to find something new. I’m fine with that—it’s not something I’ve decided yet.

Eriksen added: “I haven’t made any firm decisions. Before my cardiac arrest, I played in England for years, moved to Inter, and thought I’d never return. Two years later, I was back in England, and now I’ve been here for almost four years.

“Careers don’t always follow a set plan. I don’t have a checklist of things I need to do—I’ll see what comes and what’s best for me and my family.”

The Man Utd midfielder has ruled out a move to Major League Soccer, saying that he “won’t travel that far” and has added that a return to Denmark to finish his career is not on the agenda either.

The playmaker noted when asked about playing in the Danish Superliga: “Not yet. It’s too early. I still feel like I have good years left abroad.

“In Denmark, players often return to focus on family and end their careers that way, but I don’t feel like I’m there yet.”

HAVE YOU SEEN? 🔴⚫ Amorim tells SIX Man Utd stars they can leave as Sky Sports man reveals headline name who is ‘up for sale’

Brentford or Ajax move possible for Christian Eriksen

While Eriksen has made it clear that he will not join a club in Denmark or the USA, the departing Man Utd midfielder has teased a possible return to Brentford and is also open to a move back to his former club Ajax.

When asked about playing for Ajax again, Eriksen said: “I’m not closing the door on anything. I’ll see what opportunities arise and whether they fit.

“That was last summer—we’ll see where they stand this summer. It’s not just up to me; there has to be interest from their side too.”

Responding to a question about a possible return to Brentford, the former Tottenham ace said: “Haha, so that’s my only option? Whether it’s Brentford or not, I can’t say. But my intention isn’t to stay in England.

“This situation is different from when I was a free agent after my cardiac arrest.

“Back then, it was about proving I could still play. Now, it’s just about waiting for the right opportunity and not making hasty decisions. If something feels right, I’ll take it.”

Latest Man Utd news: Amad Diallo change, Delap competition

Man Utd manager Ruben Amorim has decided to use Amad Diallo as a wing-back next season.

It has been reported that after missing out on the signing of Sporting CP youngster Geovany Quenda to Chelsea, Amorim has decided that he will use Diallo as a wing-back.

Diallo is a winger by trade, and Amorim had initially planned to use him as a central attacking midfielder.

Man Utd are keen on a summer deal for Liam Delap, but TEAMtalk’s transfer correspondent Fraser Fletcher has reported that the Red Devils are facing stiff competition from Chelsea and Liverpool.

Sources have told TEAMtalk that Liverpool have already made contact to understand what the Ipswich Town striker’s plans are for the future.

Meanwhile, Red Devils legend Wayne Rooney has revealed his admiration for Ayden Heaven after watching the Man Utd youngster play against Real Sociedad and Leicester City.

Rooney said: “He has come in from Arsenal so he knows what it is like to be at a big club; I think that will have helped him.

“He doesn’t look like he is playing with pressure, he looks calm, he’s composed, he gives them good balance with his left foot, he looks quick and he looks like he likes defending. I think he is a real coup for Manchester United.”

POLL: Which signing of the Ten Hag era was the best?