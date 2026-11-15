Christian Pulisic sends brief message to Mauricio Pochettino after Man Utd confirmation

Christian Pulisic sent a message to Mauricio Pochettino ahead of his departure for Manchester United

Christian Pulisic is already looking ahead to life with the USMNT after Mauricio Pochettino, having sent a brief message to the new Manchester United manager.

United States stalwart Pulisic has enjoyed a good spell under Pochettino. The AC Milan winger has scored four goals and assisted five more in 18 games under the Argentine.

That includes a brace in the 6-0 first-leg victory over Haiti in the Concacaf Nations League quarter-finals.

Pulisic does not seem like he’s going to lose much sleep over the manager moving on for United, though.

He said: “We just have to continue as we’re doing, to grow as a team.”

Pulisic then added briefly: “We had some good moments, he brought a lot of excitement to the team.”

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Mauricio Pochettino in tearful goodbye

When he first spoke to press following news of his hire at United, Pochettino said, in tears: “It’s difficult to talk now. I’m a very emotional guy. It’s a very sad decision.

“But we are professionals and we are trying to make our dreams come true.”

“I never said I wanted to go back but they know there aren’t too many opportunities that happen in your career like Manchester United. When it arrives, it’s difficult to turn down.”

Following the victory over Haiti, Pochettino hailed the professionalism of a side who will need to be ready to perform under a different boss.

He said: “Thank you to the players, to the staff, to everyone because the commitment we showed was what we wanted from the beginning in this journey together more than two years ago.

“That is why I am so happy. They were very, very professional from the day they started to see all the rumours, and then when we confirmed [the United move] a few days ago… we were so proud how they managed the situation.”