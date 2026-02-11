Man Utd ‘ready’ to sign ‘sniper’ in €55m deal – he left Jurgen Klopp speechless in training

Manchester United have taken a shine to an attacking star that Liverpool and Arsenal are also keen on, according to an Italian report, which has revealed the transfer fee that the Red Devils’ co-owners, INEOS, would have to pay for him.

Under interim-manager Michael Carrick, Man Utd are going from strength to strength, with a top-four finish in the Premier League table a distinct possibility.

Sources have told TEAMtalk’s transfer insider, Dean Jones, that Man Utd are ready to spend £200million on new players in the summer of 2026, should the team qualify for the Champions League next season.

We have long reported Man Utd’s interest in signing a top central midfielder, with Elliot Anderson, Carlos Baleba and Adam Wharton among the players on INEOS’ shortlist.

Man Utd are seemingly keen on adding to their attacking unit, too, with Christian Pulisic now linked with the Red Devils.

According to CalcioMercato.it, Man Utd are among the clubs that are interested in a 2026 summer deal for Pulisic.

While AC Milan are not actively looking to sell the USA international, who can play as a winger, attacking midfielder or second striker, the Italian giants would be willing to part company with the former Chelsea player for €55million (£48m, $65m)

Man Utd are said to be ‘ready to make AC Milan an offer to bring’ Pulisic ‘back to the Premier League’, and so are Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur.

Another Italian news outlet, TuttoMercatoWeb has credited Arsenal with interest in Pulisic, who scored 26 goals and gave 21 assists in 145 appearances for Chelsea.

Pulisic, who won the Champions League with Chelsea in 2021, has been at AC Milan since 2023 and is under contract at the Italian club until 2027, with the option for another year.

What Jurgen Klopp said about Christian Pulisic

Pulisic had a mixed spell at Chelsea, but he has been a star at Milan, scoring 42 goals and providing 25 assists in 120 appearances for the Rossoneri.

The 27-year-old USA international has been on fire this season, finding the back of the net 10 times and giving two assists in 20 matches in all competitions for Milan.

AC Milan manager Massimiliano Allegri has used Pulisic mainly as a second striker this season, but the former Chelsea star has featured as a centre-forward, too.

In December 2025, Milan assistant manager Marco Landucci described Pulisic as “a sniper” in MilanNews, adding: “Pulisic is a strong player. He’s very calm in the locker room, but on the pitch, he has a healthy determination, he wants to score. “

Pulisic is at the top of his game now, but his progress would not come as a surprise to former Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp, who has spoken of his admiration for the American on many occasions, having worked with him for a short period of time at Borussia Dortmund.

In July 2018, Klopp told ESPN when asked if he wanted to sign Pulisic for Liverpool: “He has a contract at Dortmund, no? That’s the first problem!

“I like Christian, I’ve known him since he was a kid and he’s still not really old.

“He’s a fantastic player and it’s deserved that people think highly of him in America – in Germany it’s the same.

“If he wants to play in England one day or whatever and he, for sure, has the chance to do so. But in this moment, he’s in a really good club for his development. They know him already.

“He had not his best season last year but he is still a decisive player. It’s very important at that age group that there’s no rush because he still has 14 or 15 years to play in his career. That’s good.

“He wants to be, I’m sure, the best Christian Pulisic he can be. For this, there’s still space for development. If he would at one point join us I don’t know. But I like him and it’s not like that could be the problem.

“We respect contracts still and there is no market that I know about in the moment. We did our business and Dortmund is doing their business, so all good.”

Klopp told The Anfield Wrap in May 2024: “When I left Dortmund, Pulisic came through, so I had him as a 16-year-old in training and I thought ‘Oh my god! Wow’.

“So, then you see him later with Chelsea doing well and now AC Milan.”

