Manchester United are set to go head-to-head with Arsenal and Tottenham for the signing of a Serie A attacker this summer, per reports, while INEOS have been told to axe Michael Carrick and replace him with a divisive LaLiga manager.

Carrick was appointed United manager following the sacking of Ruben Amorim and has had a hugely positive impact, leading his team to four wins and one draw so far.

The Red Devils now sit fourth in the Premier League table – on track to achieve their aim of Champions League qualification – but whether Carrick keeps his job next term still remains to be seen.

But United also have their eye on potential transfer targets for the summer, and one player who has emerged on their radar is ex-Chelsea star Christian Pulisic.

Man Utd plotting stunning AC Milan raid

Pulisic, 27, joined AC Milan from Chelsea in a deal worth £20million in the summer of 2023. Since then, the United States international has made 121 appearances for the Italian giants, notching an impressive 42 goals and 25 assists in the process.

He has been in excellent form this season, and that has put several Premier League clubs on alert.

According to CaughtOffside, Man Utd are ‘serious’ about signing Pulisic this summer as they look to ‘inject fresh energy into their attack’.

Man Utd admire Pulisic’s versatility as he can play as a second striker, centre-forward or winger on either flank.

Arsenal have reportedly been impressed by Pulisic’s deadly form in front of goal and are also considering a move, while Tottenham Hotspur see him as ‘the dynamic wide option they’ve been missing’.

The report adds that Milan are open to Pulisic’s sale and have set their asking price at €70-80million (£61-70m / $83-95m).

This update comes after we exclusively revealed on Thursday that the player is increasingly open to a Premier League return.

We understand Tottenham are showing the most proactive interest in Pulisic. It is an intriguing turn of events given USMNT boss Mauricio Pochettino is open to returning to Spurs after the World Cup.

But sources confirm that United have spoken with intermediaries over a potential move for Pulisic, so he is a player to keep a close eye on.

Red Devils urged to appoint Diego Simeone

Meanwhile, former Chelsea and Aston Villa star Andy Townsend is not convinced that Carrick is the answer at Old Trafford.

Instead, Townsend feels United should be aiming higher and named Atletico Madrid coach Diego Simeone as the ideal long-term Amorim successor.

Simeone is one of the most respected managers in world football and has transformed Atletico into an elite side, who’ve won eight major trophies, including two LaLiga titles, under his leadership.

“I feel there’s probably someone out there better than Michael Carrick even though he’s done very well,” Townsend told Boylesports. “I think there would be people that are better equipped to manage a club like Manchester United than he can.

“I think you have to be looking for an elite manager, someone that has dealt with the very biggest players and personalities and has handled pressure from above and the terraces.

“I don’t think Antonio Conte would be the right fit. Out of all of them, the one manager I would like to see at United is Diego Simeone. I think his football and the way his Atletico Madrid team have played is kind of more suited to the Premier League.

“I don’t think his style of play would please the United fans. They want something more flamboyant. But at the moment, United need to get back on level terms with the likes of City and Liverpool and try to get ahead of Arsenal, I don’t think you want someone who’s talking about the beautiful game.

“You need someone who is prepared to put massive demands on the players on a consistent basis and drag performances and victories out of them. Only Simeone has those qualities.”

McTominay warned against Man Utd return

In other news, Scott McTominay, who left United for Napoli in the summer of 2024, has been linked with a sensational return to Old Trafford.

The Scottish international has been fantastic for Napoli, playing a key role in their Serie A triumph last term and he continues to flourish in Italy.

During a recent interview, Scotland icon Gordon Strachan was asked about United’s reported plans to re-sign their academy graduate.

Strachan urged McTominay to proceed with caution, particularly due to the form of fellow midfielder Bruno Fernandes.

“I don’t think Scott McTominay should retrace his steps. I think he has to go into a system that allows him to be the midfield player who gets into the box without too many touches,” Strachan said.

“I think that’s what he fell upon at Napoli, a system that suits him to be free to just get in the box. Would Manchester United play like that? Because you’ve got Bruno Fernandes playing as a number 10 now.

“They’ve got to have the other players who are more set to a certain extent. Does he like going back there, McTominay, taking the ball from the back four and playing from there?

“Or does he prefer being 30 yards further up the pitch, waiting for crosses, doing edge-of-the-box stuff? It’s got to be a system that suits him. I don’t know whether he thinks it would be the nicest place to play, to be honest with you.

“The good thing about it is that his performances allow him to have these choices. But I think it has to be the right system that suits him.

“There was a glimpse of McTominay at Man United in certain games. He’s not the trickiest player on the ball, he hasn’t got the greatest vision in the world, but for somebody attacking the box and getting goals and strength in the middle of the park, then he’s your man.”

