Man Utd told to pay £35m for French striker on Ruben Amorim’s ‘shortlist’

Chelsea have told Manchester United how much they want for Christopher Nkunku, according to a report, as TEAMtalk analyses how a swap deal involving a winger Ruben Amorim does not want could work out for both clubs.

Although Man Utd have signed Matheus Cunha and Pedro Leon already in the summer transfer window and are in talks over a deal for Bryan Mbeumo, manager Amorim remains keen on bringing in a new striker.

Rasmus Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee are not prolific goalscorers in the Premier League, and Man Utd need a top number nine to finish in the Champions League places next season.

A number of strikers are on Man Utd’s radar, including Aston Villa ace Ollie Watkins and Napoli star Victor Osimhen.

The Mirror has reported that Christopher Nkunku of Chelsea is another striker that Man Utd like.

Man Utd have got the France international striker ‘on their shortlist of striker targets this summer’, claims the report.

The report has noted that although Chelsea paid £52million for the 27-year-old in 2023, the Blues have told Man Utd that they can sign him for £35million in the summer transfer window.

Although Nkunku is at his best as a number 10, Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca used the Frenchman predominantly as a striker last season to accommodate Cole Palmer in his team.

The 27-year-old played 46 matches in all competitions for Chelsea in the 2024/25 campaign, scoring 15 goals and giving five assists in the process.

The Mirror has noted that Nkunku is deemed ‘surplus to requirements at Chelsea’ following the signings of Liam Delap, Joao Pedro and Jamie Gittens.

Could Alejandro Garnacho – Christopher Nkunku swap deal work?

The Mirror has noted that Man Utd want to offload Alejandro Garnacho in the summer transfer window.

Trusted journalist Fabrizio Romano reported this week that Garnacho has informed Man Utd that he no longer wants to play for the club.

TEAMtalk’s transfer correspondent, Fraser Fletcher, reported on June 24 that Chelsea are interested in a summer deal for Garnacho.

Sources have told TEAMtalk that Chelsea value the Argentina international winger at £55-60million, but Man Utd want £70m.

It would make sense for Man Utd and Chelsea to thrash out a swap deal involving Garnacho and Nkunku given that the two clubs have interest in each other’s attacking players.

