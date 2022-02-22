Ralf Rangnick sees remaining hopes of Man Utd signing extinguished by club’s mega price tag

Ralf Rangnick has seen his remaining hopes of a Manchester United signing extinguished by the club’s mega price tag, reports suggest.

The German coach is set to maintain a strong influence over United’s transfer business when he transitions from the dugout to a consultancy role in the summer. He has a proven track record of getting it right in the market from his previous director of football roles.

The Red Devils hierarchy, who have been hit and miss with transfers, will do well to heed his advice. But they have already began clashing, it seems.

Rangnick is very keen on Christopher Nkunku, 24, who he helped to bring to former club RB Leizpig in 2019.

The forward, who left PSG to move to the German side, has been a revelation on the pitch since then.

In his first Bundesliga season he registered a majorly impressive 15 assists, plus five goals.

He has already topped those goal contributions in his current league campaign, with 13 goals and nine assists in 23 appearances.

Nkunku also scored seven times in the Champions League group stages. So it’s clear to see why Rangnick is a fan.

However, it’s been claimed that United aren’t convinced he is the right player for them. And their mind might now have been made up.

That’s because BILD report that Leizpig are adamant on keeping hold of the Frenchman this summer.

As such, it would take ‘at least €75million’ to sign him. That is €20m more than the fee which was previously touted.

With Rangnick already having struggled with his suggestion, he will now find it nearly impossible to push his case for Nkunku with that asking price.

Ralf Rangnick readies for next season

Meanwhile, United are ready to make wholesale changes this summer with a report naming the 11 players the club plans to offload.

They spent heavily in summer 2021, with Jadon Sancho and Raphael Varane arriving for significant fees.

Cristiano Ronaldo was another high-profile arrival and, while his transfer fee wasn’t significant, his giant wages of £480,000 a week come with their own expense.

With such a swelled squad, there have been a lot of unhappy campers at Old Trafford this season.

So a major cull is on the cards…

