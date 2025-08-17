Manchester United are reportedly considering a blockbuster swap deal to secure one of Serie A’s best goalkeepers, in what would be considered a real coup by head of recruitment Christopher Vivell, as an Old Trafford star prepares to complete his switch to Italy.

Ruben Amorim continues to have one eye on the goalkeeping situation at Old Trafford, with Andre Onana and Altay Bayindir both failing to convince the Red Devils boss they are worthy of holding the No.1 spot long term.

The likes of Emiliano Martinez and Gianluigi Donnarumma continue to be linked with Man Utd, while Royal Antwerp’s Senne Lammens is considered a cheaper alternative for Amorim.

The cheaper option has emerged after United spent over £200million bringing in attacking trio Matheus Cunha, Bryan Mbeumo and Benjamin Sesko this summer, while the Red Devils also continue to hunt a new midfield addition.

A blockbuster raid on Brighton for Carlos Baleba looks unlikely this summer, leaving United looking at alternatives instead. However, the goalkeeper position remains a concern for Amorim, leading to a fresh report suggesting that the Old Trafford outfit are looking to use AC Milan’s interest in Ramsus Hojlund to secure a signing from the San Siro in exchange.

French football expert Sébastien Vidal has revealed that United are now “considering” using Hojlund in a “swap deal” for Milan stopper Mike Maignan, with the 30-year-old goalkeeper’s contract at the San Siro expiring next summer.

Indeed, Vidal tweeted: “Manchester United are considering including Rasmus Højlund (£38m) in a swap deal with AC Milan for Mike Maignan, eyed as André Onana’s replacement. The French goalkeeper is out of contract in 2026.”

Milan have made advances to sign Hojlund, with United open to the Dane’s exit after the capture of Sesko from RB Leipzig. Both forwards are the same age with similar profiles – and there is only room for one under Amorim this season.

DON’T MISS ➡️ Every completed Man Utd transfer in summer 2025: Signings, exits, loans

Chelsea pull plug on Maignan deal

While Hojlund has been adamant he wants to stay and fight for his place at United, his exit looks increasingly likely – although it’s only likely to be a loan deal, which adds some confusion over the reported Maignan swap.

It makes no sense for Milan to allow Maignan to leave on loan in the last year of his contract, with the Serie A giants looking for a fee relative to his contract situation.

Indeed, the player came close to agreeing a switch to Chelsea earlier in the summer, when it was reported that Enzo Maresca wanted an upgrade on Robeert Sanchez.

However, the Blues considered Milan’s asking price too high at the time and backed away from any deal.

Milan, though, now run the risk of losing Maignan for nothing in 2026 if they fail to agree agree a sale before September 1.

If United are able to agree a lower price for Maignan by sending Hojlund in the opposite direction, it could prove to be a tremendous piece of business by the Red Devils’ director of recruitment Vivell and execute a new-perfect window for the Premier League club after their struggles at the start of the summer.

Latest Man Utd news: Contact made over shock signing return / Deal hijacked

🔴⚫ Man Utd ‘privately tipped-off’ over shock signing as ‘contact’ already made

🔴⚫ Man Utd to ‘miss out’ on another signing with hijack advanced

🔴⚫ Neville and Carragher reveal ‘realistic’ expectations for Man Utd season

Rasmus Hojlund quiz