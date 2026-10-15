Man Utd: Vivell pushing to hire German manager but Wilcox wants his compatriot after Michael Carrick sack

Manchester United director of recruitment Christopher Vivell and director of football Jason Wilcox are unable to reach an agreement on who between Julian Nagelsmann and Fabian Hurzeler to appoint should Michael Carrick be sacked, according to a report, as TEAMtalk reveals whether Antonio Conte is keen on a move to Old Trafford now.

Carrick has come under pressure, as Man Utd’s disastrous start to the season continues.

Man Utd have picked up just six points from six matches in the Premier League so far this season.

The Red Devils beat Sabah in their opening game of the Champions League, but on Tuesday evening, Man Utd lost 2-0 to Atletico Madrid in Spain.

Man Utd have also been knocked out of the Carabao Cup by Brighton and Hove Albion.

According to talkSPORT, Man Utd have Antonio Conte, Julian Nagelsmann and Fabian Hurzeler on their shortlist of managerial candidates should Carrick be sacked.

Neither Conte nor Nagelsmann are in a managerial role at the moment, while Hurzeler is in charge of Brighton.

The report has claimed that Man Utd director of recruitment Vivell is ‘pushing Nagelsmann’s case internally should Carrick depart’.

Man Utd director of football, Wilcox, though, wants Nagelsmann’s German compatriot Hurzeler.

The Brighton manager is ‘understood to be favoured by Wilcox’, according to the report.

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Antonio Conte ready to become Man Utd manager – sources

TEAMtalk’s transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, has reported that Conte is ready to become the Man Utd manager right now.

Conte is without a managerial job at the moment after parting ways with Napoli at the end of last season.

We understand that the former Chelsea manager was keen on taking over at Man Utd in the summer of 2026.

Man Utd decided to hand Carrick the permanent managerial role at Old Trafford after he guided the team to third place in the Premier League table.

Bailey reported on October 15: “Despite missing out on the role, Conte has maintained his interest in the position, with his representatives making no secret of his desire to return to English football and take charge of another major Premier League club.

“Now, TEAMtalk can confirm that intermediaries working with Conte have renewed contact with United’s hierarchy to reiterate his interest and make clear he is ready to take charge at Old Trafford with immediate effect.”

However, sources have told us that, for now, Man Utd remain committed to Carrick and are not planning to sack him in the immediate future.

Bailey said: “United remain publicly committed to Carrick, and sources are keen to stress that there has been no indication that the club have decided to make an immediate change.

“That said, all at the club understand that a drastic improvement is required and the buck will likely fall on the manager if there is not an uptick soon.”

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