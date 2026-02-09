Manchester United have reportedly stepped up their summer interest in signing a top Juventus defensive star, although they will have to battle the likes of Tottenham Hotspur, Aston Villa and Newcastle to get a deal over the line.

It’s no secret that United are looking to revamp the spine of their side this summer, despite not currently have a new permanent manager in place, with at least one new central defender and a new midfielder coming through the door.

Doubts over Harry Maguire’s future continue, with the England centre-back out of contract at the end of the season, while Man Utd have already informed Casemiro that he can leave this summer, despite his outstanding form under interim boss Michael Carrick.

And, while the Red Devils have been urged to do a complete U-turn on the Brazilian’s future, it’s at the heart of the defence where the focus lies following a fresh report from Italian journalist Mirko Di Natale.

One name currently earning rave reviews is Juventus star Pierre Kalulu, who has become a major target for Premier League clubs due to his outstanding form in Turin.

Since moving from Lyon in 2020, Kalulu has played for two top Italian teams in AC Milan and now Juventus, and was a Serie A winner with the former in 2022.

The 25-year-old France international has firmly established himself at the Bianconeri after joining Juve in the summer of 2025, after an initial loan stint with the Serie A giants.

Kalulu is currently pushing to win his place back in the France squad ahead of the World Cup, after being left out of their most recent squad due to the strength of depth available to Didier Deschamps in the position.

Juventus star not looking to force Juve exit

If he is able to force his way in for the showpiece tournament in North America, Kalulu will be looking to use it as a springboard to showcase his talents ahead of a potential summer switch to England, even if he currently has ‘no desire to leave’ Juventus.

Money talks, however, and journalist Di Natale reports that United are leading the likes of Spurs, Villa and Newcastle in the race to sign Kalulu, in what would be considered a real coup for Old Trafford director of recruitment Christopher Vivell.

Kalulu has made 34 appearances in all competitions for Juve this season, with just over half of those games at centre-back, but he can also play at right-back and as a wing-back if required.

For their part, Juve are in a strong position when it comes to keeping the player, with his contract running until 2029 – although there are currently no plans to discuss improved terms, despite the interest in his services.

United view Kalulu as a long-term option at the heart of the defence, where they currently have the likes of Lisandro Martinez, Maguire, Leny Yoro, Matthijs de Ligt and Ayden Heaven to call on.

