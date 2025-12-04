Man Utd learn outcome of €28m bid for award-winning midfielder as Antoine Semenyo ‘dilemma’ emerges

Manchester United have suffered a blow in their pursuit of Christos Mouzakitis, and while the Red Devils are keen on signing Antoine Semenyo in the January transfer window, they are facing a dilemma in their chase for the Bournemouth winger.

It has been well-documented that Man Utd are keen on bringing in a new midfielder in the January transfer window. Sources have told TEAMtalk that Adam Wharton of Crystal Palace, Nottingham Forest ace Elliot Anderson and Brighton and Hove Albion star Carlos Baleba.

Man Utd bid for Christos Mouzakitis fails

There is interest from Man Utd in Christos Mouzakitis, as well, with TEAMtalk’s transfer correspondent, Fraser Fletcher, reporting that the Red Devils’ scouts have been regularly checking the Olympiacos midfielder.

Mouzakitis has emerged as one of the best teenage midfielders in mainland Europe, with the 18-year-old establishing himself as an important player for Olympiacos and Greece.

The youngster has given two assists in 16 matches in all competitions for Olympiacos, with Mouzakitis also winning the 2025 Golden Boy Web award in November 2025, too.

According to Sport Time in Greece, Man Utd have made a bid of €28million (£24.5m, $32.6m) for Mouzakitis.

Olympiacos have rejected the bid, with last season’s Super League Greece champions demanding €40m (£35m, $46.6m) to sell the midfielder in the January transfer window.

The Greek news outlet has reported of an offer from Real Madrid for Mouzakitis as well.

Man Utd ‘dilemma’ over Antoine Semenyo

While Man Utd have made a concrete offer for Mouzakitis, the Red Devils have yet to trigger Antoine Semenyo’s release clause of £60million plus £5m in add-ons (up to €74.4m, $86.7m) in his contract at Bournemouth.

Our transfer insider, Dean Jones, has reported that Man Utd are keen on bringing Semenyo to Old Trafford in the January transfer window.

We understand that Man Utd believe that Semenyo would be a good addition to the team, not just for now, but for years to come, especially if manager Ruben Amorim is able to take the team to Champions League place.

However, Jones has reported that Man Utd are facing a “dilemma” regarding Semenyo – whether to sign the winger now or wait until the summer of 2026.

Semenyo’s release clause will drop to £50m (€57.2m, $66.7m) in the summer of 2026, but there will be competition from clubs such as Liverpool and Manchester City, who, too, are pondering whether to sign the winger now or at the end of the season.

AS Roma abandon Joshua Zirkzee chase?

In terms of outgoings, AS Roma have been forced to make a complete U-turn on Joshua Zirkzee.

Our transfer insider, Dean Jones, has reported that Man Utd manager Ruben Amorim has made it clear that he wants Zirkzee to be part of his team for the rest of the season.

While the Dutch forward is not guaranteed a place in the Man Utd starting line-up, Amorim wants to have options and has been impressed by his recent performances.

With Man Utd not willing to send Zirkzee out on loan in the January transfer window, AS Roma have decided to abandon their chase and will turn their attention elsewhere, according to Sportal.

Jean-Philippe Mateta boost for Man Utd

Staying on the theme of forwards, Man Utd have received a huge boost regarding Jean-Philippe Mateta.

Man Utd looked at a potential deal for Mateta in the summer of 2025 and are still keen on the Crystal Palace striker.

Our transfer correspondent, Fraser Fletcher, has reported that Mateta has told his club, Palace, that he wants to take “the next step” in his career.

A departure from Palace as early as the January transfer window is not out of the question.