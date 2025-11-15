Greek midfielder on Man Utd radar wins Golden Boy Web as Evangelos Marinakis sets price tag

Manchester United scouts will be patting themselves on their backs for identifying a young midfield gem who has won a major award, but the Red Devils will not find it easy to negotiate a deal with Nottingham Forest owner Evangelos Marinakis.

It has been well-documented that Man Utd are on the hunt for a new midfielder in 2026. Sources have told TEAMtalk’s transfer correspondent, Fraser Fletcher, that Man Utd have made Elliot Anderson their number one midfield target in 2026.

Anderson’s club, Nottingham Forest, will not be easy to negotiate a deal with, with Greek businessman Evangelos Marinakis owning it.

Marinakis also owns Olympiacos, who have one of the best young midfielders in Christos Mouzakitis.

Mouzakitis has come through the Olympiacos youth system to establish himself in the first team and has made 49 appearances, scoring two goals and giving six assists in the process.

According to TuttoSport, Man Utd are among the clubs keen on a deal for Mouzakitis, who has already made six appearances for Greece in his international career.

Arsenal, Aston Villa, Nottingham Forest, AC Milan and Napoli are also interested in the 18-year-old defender.

The Italian publication has reported that although Olympiacos sporting director Darko Kovacevic wants to keep Mouzakitis, ‘everything is in the hands’ of Marinakis, who will not sell him for anything less than €30million (£26.5m, $34.9m)

TuttoSport made the revelation about Mouzakitis while announcing that the Greece international midfielder is the winner of the 2025 Golden Boy Web award.

The votes were cast in an online poll on TuttoSport’s website by football fans and readers of the publication, and NOT by journalists.

Nearly 473,000 votes were cast in favour of Mouzakitis, which is equal to 39% of all votes.

Juventus and Turkey international star Kenan Yildiz, who was the 2024 winner of the Golden Boy Web, came second in the 2025 poll and got almost 386,000 votes (31.8%).

Mouzakitis won the UEFA Youth League with Olympiacos in the 2023/24 campaign and clinched the Super League Greece and the Greek Football Cup in the 2024/25 season.

