Classy PSV centre-back told he ‘should be in defence at Man Utd’ after failed Brighton switch

Manchester United have been told that highly-rated centre-back Olivier Boscagli should be lining up in their defence because he is “so good”.

The French defender was heavily linked with a move to Premier League rivals Brighton during the summer transfer window but a switch to the south coast failed to materialise, despite speculation he demanded that his current club PSV allow him to make the move to England.

But as the summer window drew to a close, Boscagli remained at the Dutch giants, where he has been since joining them from Nice in 2019.

However, journalist Suleyman Ozturk feels that the 26-year-old is more than good enough to be turning out for the Red Devils instead.

He told VI Uncensored, via FC Update: “Boscagli is so good. He should actually be in defence at Manchester United.”

United have certainly made a point of trying to upgrade a defence that struggled last season, due to injuries and a loss of form from some of their key performers.

Leny Yoro and Matthijs de Ligt were brought in to bolster the centre-back area, while Noussair Mazraoui has replaced Aaron Wan-Bissaka at right-back and Diogo Dalot continues to deputise at left-back.

But with Harry Maguire and Victor Lindelof still expected to move on in 2025, it’s no surprise to hear another centre-back being spoken of when it comes to Erik ten Hag strengthening that area of his team.

Boscagli metrics show quality across the board

Boscagli is an experienced performer, having played 115 games in the Dutch top flight and 229 times in his club career so far.

His metrics also stack up very well compared to centre-backs in the next 14 leagues according to FBRef.

Boscagli ranks in the 99th percentile for passes completed, total pass distance, medium passes and long passes. He also ranks in the 99th percentile for touches, showing he is comfortable in possession and there is the massive added bonus of him being able to play left-back as well – a position United are still looking to address going forward.

He ranks in the 96th percentile for interceptions and in the 99th percentile for recoveries to complete an impressive set of figures.

Boscagli is currently valued at €27million on Transfermarkt, while Brighton are said to offered around €10m for his signature over the summer.

There is no mention of what sort of price tag PSV are looking to recoup for the player or whether or not there could be more offers for his services by the time the January window rolls around.

However, Boscagli could be one to keep an eye on going forward, especially given Ten Hag’s tendency to raid his homeland for players since his arrival at Old Trafford.

Door opens for United midfield move as Ashworth also eyes winger

United, meanwhile, reportedly have an open door at signing Leon Goretzka in 2025, with the midfielder frustrated at his treatment by Vincent Kompany at Bayern Munich.

A replacement for veteran midfielder Casemiro is firmly on Ten Hag’s to-do list going forward, with Fichajes claiming last week that United were weighing up future moves for Crystal Palace star Adam Wharton and Hayden Hackney of Middlesbrough.

However, The Sun claims they are also on high alert over a possible move to sign Goretzka.

In other United news, TEAMtalk can confirm that the Red Devils are regarded as much more likely to move for Karim Adeyemi than Liverpool, with Newcastle also considering a move for the Germany winger amid a claim Borussia Dortmund will struggle to resist a big-money offer.

While he has become one of the first names on BVB boss Nuri Sahin’s teamsheet this season, Adeyemi has already been touted for a blockbuster move in 2025 with three Premier League sides considering their next move.

Boscagli a gamble worth taking?

The stats suggest that Boscagli would be a strong signing for United but that must be tempered by the fact that the Dutch Eredivisie is nowhere near as strong a competition as the Premier League.

There have been many players who have made the direct switch from the Netherlands to England and have been found wanting due to that step up in quality and class.

Boscagli could well fall into the category but if Brighton were keen on him – given how well-regarded their scouting network is – then there is every chance he could end up a quality performer at Premier League level.

One to keep an eye for sure as the the January window approaches.

