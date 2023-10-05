Clause favouring Man Utd unearthed for star who could solve major Ten Hag headache

Manchester United have the option to recall Alvaro Fernandez from his loan spell at Granada – but only when it might be too late, a report has explained.

Fernandez left Man Utd on loan for Granada late in the summer transfer window, despite injuries to fellow left-backs Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia. The decision to bring Sergio Reguilon in on loan from Tottenham Hotspur helped Man Utd decide they could let Fernandez develop elsewhere.

However, Reguilon himself has since suffered a setback on the injury front, which has forced Erik ten Hag to use midfield signing Sofyan Amrabat out of position as an emergency left-back.

Another solution could have been to deploy Diogo Dalot on the opposite side of defence to what he is used to, but an injury to Aaron Wan-Bissaka means the Portugal international is needed on the right still – while their left-footed centre-back Lisandro Martinez is also sidelined for the foreseeable future.

Therefore, Man Utd may be kicking themselves, given that Fernandez could have been a more natural and available solution at left-back. Yet it has now emerged via Manchester Evening News that there is a clause in the deal with Granada that will allow the Red Devils to recall him.

However, the problem is that it will only be valid in January, which may well be too late for it to make any sense, given that any or all of Shaw, Malacia and Reguilon might be back then anyway.

Thus, Fernandez must focus on continuing his develop out in Spain. Since returning to his native country with Granada, he has made three substitute appearances in La Liga. Carlos Neva is currently ahead of him in the pecking order at left-back for Paco Lopez’s side.

Last season, he spent time on loan in the Championship with Preston North End, where he played 42 times. His senior debut for his parent club will have to wait until next year at the earliest.

There is no option to buy in Granada’s deal for Fernandez, although his contract at Man Utd is not currently a long-term one, so his future in the bigger picture remains up for question.