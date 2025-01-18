Manchester United remain in talks with Real Betis over a loan move for winger Antony and reports suggest that the two sides are edging closer to an agreement.

The Red Devils’ board are open to offloading the Brazilian this month and have held talks with multiple sides in recent weeks, as we have previously reported.

Antony has done little to justify the £82m (rising to £86m) fee it cost to bring the winger to Man Utd from Ajax. After two-and-a-half years at the club, his record stands at just 12 goals and five assists in 95 games.

Real Betis are among the favourites to sign Antony this month, but negotiations aren’t straightforward. Betis are reportedly asked Man Utd to pay ‘more than half’ of Antony’s £200,000-a-week salary if he joins them on loan, something the Red Devils are not willing to do.

However, according to Spanish outlet Marca, Betis have now made an improved offer for Antony and it is closer to what Man United have been demanding.

It’s claimed that Betis has ‘raised’ the percentage of Antony’s salary that they’re willing to pay. Manuel Pellegrini’s side want to sign the 24-year-old ‘as soon as possible’ but there are ‘still some issues’ with the deal.

The report adds that Antony ‘knows his departure from Old Trafford is near.’ Betis are ‘speeding up their efforts to get ahead of other clubs’ and are the current favourites to seal a deal.

Man Utd could offload THREE forwards this month

Antony isn’t the only out-of-favour Man Utd forward who could depart Old Trafford, so Ruben Amorim’s squad could look quite different come the end of the month.

As reported by TEAMtalk transfer insider Ben Jacobs earlier this week, AC Milan are considering a move for Man Utd’s Marcus Rashford.

The 27-year-old’s brother and agent, Dwaine Maynard, has been speaking to various clubs recently and the Man Utd star is open to a move abroad.

Milan, Borussia Dortmund and Barcelona are all attentive to Rashford’s situation, amid rumours that Man Utd could sanction a loan for Rashford this month.

Alejandro Garnacho, meanwhile, is also facing an uncertain future at Old Trafford, even if the winger isn’t actively looking to leave Old Trafford.

Reports from Italy today (Saturday) claim that Napoli have submitted a second bid for Garnacho, worth €55million (£46.5m / $56.7m).

However, it’s stated that Man Utd ‘remain firm’ on their price tag of £60million for Garnacho and won’t let him leave this month for anything less.

Napoli can afford that fee thanks to the sale of Khvicha Kvaratskhelia sale but whether they go that high remains to be seen. Other clubs are reported to be keeping tabs on Garnacho’s situation, including Chelsea.

