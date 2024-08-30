Prior to announcing the signing of Manuel Ugarte from Paris Saint-Germain, Manchester United have confirmed the arrival of another new midfielder in 18-year-old starlet Sekou Kone, while Scott McTominay has officially left the club.

On August 22, Fabrizio Romano revealed that Man Utd had agreed a deal with Guidars FC to sign Mali youth international Kone. The teenager had picked up interest from several notable clubs in Europe, but Man Utd wanted to ensure that he arrived at Old Trafford and continued his exciting development in their setup.

Man Utd have now announced that Kone has joined the club on a permanent basis. He will link up with Man Utd’s U21 side as he gets used to English football and life in Manchester.

Few Man Utd fans will have heard of Kone before Romano’s transfer reveal last week, but the defensive midfielder is understood to be one of the best young talents Mali have produced in recent years.

Kone will try to impress in Man Utd’s U21s team and may end up being loaned out on a couple of occasions before he looks to force his way into the senior squad. This will give Kone time to develop and get used to first-team football.

As Kone is a signing for the future, he will not solve Man Utd’s current midfield issues. That is where Ugarte comes in.

The Red Devils have agreed to pay PSG an initial €50million (£42.1m) for Ugarte, while the transfer could eventually reach €60m (£50.5m) if certain bonus conditions are met.

The Uruguayan will become the long-term replacement for Casemiro in Man Utd’s midfield, with his transfer due to be announced before the 11pm deadline.

Man Utd transfers: Kone joins as McTominay departs

McTominay, meanwhile, has ended his long association with Man Utd by joining Italian giants Napoli on a permanent basis.

The midfielder has been pictured signing his new five-year contract at the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium.

Man Utd have picked up a €30m (£25.3m) fee for McTominay, money which has helped them agree a deal for Ugarte.

McTominay leaves Man Utd having scored 29 goals in 255 appearances and helped the club win the FA Cup and League Cup.

