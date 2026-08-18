Champions League outfit reaches decision on record Man Utd swoop for Lewis Hall alternative

Manchester United’s hopes of signing a highly-rated Club Brugge left-back look to have suffered a crushing blow following a fresh report from Belgium, as Old Trafford chiefs continue to target Lewis Hall alternatives.

It’s no secret that the Red Devils remain on the hunt for a new left-sided full-back ahead of the new season, in order to provide stronger support and competition for long-serving Luke Shaw.

Newcastle star Hall has been Man Utd’s top target in that regard, with the player keen on the transfer. However, it’s looking increasingly tougher to get the England man out of St James’ Park before the window shuts on September 1, leaving director of recruitment Christopher Vivell weighing up other options.

The likes of Fulham’s Antonee Robinson and Racing Santander’s Jorge Salinas are both known to be on United’s shortlist, but Club Brugge’s Joaquin Seys is a lesser-known name being considered by transfer chiefs.

The 21-year-old is widely regarded as one of the brightest young talents in Belgian football.

Indeed, Seys made 55 appearances in all competitions for Brugge last season, playing an integral role as he helped his boyhood club clinch the Belgian Pro League title for a seventh time over the past decade.

His impressive form saw him win a place in Belgium’s squad for the World Cup in North America, with Seys turning heads with his impressive cameo performance against Spain superstar Lamine Yamal in the quarter-finals.

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Man Utd given cold shoulder in Seys chase

And while a fresh update from Belgian newspaper HLN reports how Man Utd continue to express ‘concrete interest’ in Seys, the report adds that Club Brugge have been ‘clear’ that any interest in the player will be rebuffed, as he remains integral to their plans going forward.

Indeed, the report adds that a summer move for Seys to United, or any other club for that matter, is now completely ‘out of the question’ and that the player himself has been told he will ‘not be allowed to leave’ under any circumstances.

It’s claimed that United took their interest one step further by actually lodging a bid somewhere in the region of the record £34million (€40m) fee that Brugge accepted for winger Christos Tzolis from Arsenal earlier this summer.

Brugge had even lined up Rangers star Tuur Rommens as a potential replacement for one of their star performers but utlimately decided against a sale.

Interest in the player is not expected to stop going forward, however, with United potentially revisiting a move in January especially if Seys, who is under contract until 2029, impresses in the Champions League group stage with Brugge.

Meanwhile, Fabrizio Romano has revealed that United are plotting a big double signing to finish the window strongly.