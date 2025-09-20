A Manchester United signing could have gone to a different Premier League club this summer

The director of football at a club who sold a star to Manchester United has revealed that the player “didn’t want to” join Aston Villa on deadline day, but he’s now sat on the bench at Old Trafford.

United made five signings in the summer window. A trio of attackers joined, in Benjamin Sesko, Matheus Cunha and Bryan Mbeumo, as did young left-back Diego Leon and goalkeeper Senne Lammens.

The Belgian keeper was the last signing to be made, joining late on deadline day.

That was partially because there was still interest in him from elsewhere. United spent much of the summer with one eye on Emi Martinez, and Villa’s contingency plan was to sign Lammens.

But Royal Antwerp chief Marc Overmars has revealed why that move had no hope of going through.

“When Manchester United wanted Senne Lammens, we said; ‘Listen, we’re not Brighton or Brentford, with whom you have to negotiate for weeks’. With us, things have to move quickly,” Overmars said.

“With Manchester United, we started as losers on deadline day. We had a deal with Aston Villa, but Martinez still had to leave – and Senne didn’t want to go there. Only then did Man Utd make a first offer, lower than Aston Villa. Four hours later, we finally reached an agreement.”

Lammens yet to play for United

That Martinez didn’t leave for United – for whatever reason – means that Lammens didn’t join Villa, and was free to go to Old Trafford.

But both men might now be questioning those decisions. Villa are currently in the Premier League’s bottom three, and that’s a poor position for a World Cup winner to be in – albeit he has only played two games and kept a clean sheet in one.

But for Lammens, if he had joined Villa, he’d have at least been playing, something which is yet to happen at United.

He was benched for the first game he was available for – a 3-0 loss to rivals Manchester City – and was again left to watch Altay Bayindir against Chelsea in a 2-1 victory.

When his first minutes for United will come remains to be seen.

