Club ‘pushing the hardest’ to sign Man Utd winger revealed after plans are revived

Manchester United winger Amad Diallo now has another club to choose from if he leaves on loan during the January transfer window.

According to Football Insider, Southampton have revived their interest in the Ivory Coast international after previously targeting him in the summer. They have joined Leicester City and his most recent loan club Sunderland in the race to take him back to the Championship.

TEAMtalk revealed earlier this month that Man Utd believe loaning Diallo out again could be key to his development and that Sunderland were battling several second-tier opponents for his signature.

Southampton now seem to be one of his potential destinations. In fact, Football Insider claims they are ‘pushing the hardest’ to offer him the next step in his career.

As the report explains, they are hoping to take him on loan for the second half of the season, in which they will be fighting to secure their return to the Premier League at the first time of asking.

By that time, Diallo should be healthy enough again after suffering a significant injury in pre-season, which robbed him of the chance to immediately capitalise on the progress he had been making with Sunderland.

During his time in the north east, the former Atalanta starlet scored 14 goals from 42 appearances, putting together what was comfortably his best body of work in his senior career so far.

Still only 21 years old, he has time to prove himself at a higher level, but might not be ready to be reintegrated at Man Utd just yet.

Does Diallo have a Man Utd future?

His contract in Manchester is due to run until the end of next season, which means he will need to remind his employers of his qualities over the next few months – most likely out on loan where he can get more consistent playing time.

He has already shown he can make an impact towards the upper end of the Championship and should have the chance to do something similar in the coming months.

Only time will tell if Southampton are the club who get their way in the race to sign him, though.

Russell Martin’s side are currently fourth in the Championship, level on points with fellow relegated side Leeds United in third but 10 points away from the automatic promotion places.

There is still just over half of the Championship season to go, though, and adding to their squad in the winter window could set them up for a competitive business end of the campaign.

