A pre-agreed Manchester United transfer has been aborted, with Ruben Amorim presented with yet another headache.

Man Utd wasted no time wrapping up a deal to sign Matheus Cunha. The Brazilian will occupy one of the two slots behind the striker in Amorim’s 3-4-2-1 formation. If the United boss gets his way, Cunha will line up alongside Bryan Mbeumo.

The Athletic’s David Ornstein recently confirmed Man Utd have the financial capability to sign Mbeumo without requiring player sales.

However, additions beyond that pair will hinge on recouping fees for the multitude of stars United have put up for sale.

Antony, Jadon Sancho, Marcus Rashford and Alejandro Garnacho are all on the chopping block.

A chunk has been shredded off the wage-bill with Jonny Evans, Victor Lindelof and Christian Eriksen not offered new contracts. Evans will instead take up a non-playing role and be responsible for overseeing youth loans.

Another player Man Utd hoped to remove from the playing staff was forgotten left-back, Tyrell Malacia.

The Dutchman was loaned to PSV Eindhoven in the winter window and his deal contained an option to buy worth €10m. If it were triggered, United would then retain a 30 percent sell-on clause in Malacia’s contract at PSV.

However, the reigning Eredivisie champions have officially confirmed they will NOT take up the option and instead, Malacia will now return to Old Trafford.

The club’s statement read: “As of July 1, Tyrell Malacia and Rick Karsdorp’s contracts at PSV will expire.

“Tyrell will return to Manchester United after his loan period, while Rick Karsdorp’s expiring contract will not be extended.”

Another headache for Amorim

As mentioned, United will become heavily reliant on player sales if they’re to sign players after Cunha and Mbeumo.

The Red Devils are desperate to land a new starting striker, while an upgrade and/or replacement for the error-prone Andre Onana is also wanted.

While the €10m Man Utd would have banked for Malacia isn’t exactly game-changing, every little helps and United are not flush with cash in the current window.

Failure to qualify for the Champions League – or any European football, for that matter – has squeezed the club’s finances.

Difficulty shifting readily available players like Sancho and Garnacho will cause United’s post-Mbeumo plans to move at a snail’s pace.

Malacia’s United deal only has one year remaining, though the club do hold an option to cover the 2026/27 season.

